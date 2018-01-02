Georgia Defeats OU in Double OT Plus Plenty Of NFL Job Openings

In what would become the highest scoring game in Rose Bowl History, and the first overtime ever, the University of Georgia Bulldogs came from behind to defeat Oklahoma 54-48 in double-overtime. After a blocked field goal, RB Sony Michel would score his fourth touchdown in the instant Classic to give the Dogs the victory. Georgia will now head back to Georgia to face the Alabama Crimson Tide who beat Clemson in a low scoring contest, 24-6. The game will take place at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta with a 7:00 pm (CT) start.

In other New Year’s Day Games, South Carolina edged Michigan 26-17 in the Outback Bowl, UCF stayed perfect for the year with a resounding 34-27 win over Auburn in the Peach Bowl, and Notre Dame got by LSU 21-17 in the Citrus Bowl.

Wild Card weekend is coming up this weekend in the NFL. Saturday, Tennessee will play at Kansas City at 3:35 on ESPN/ABC, while the Atlanta Falcons will travel west to face the Rams at 7:15 pm on NBC.

On Sunday, Buffalo will be at Jacksonville at 12:05 on CBS and the Carolina Panthers will travel to New Orleans to take on their division rivals at 3:40 pm on FOX.

Speaking of the NFL, there are currently six coaching openings. Arizona, Chicago, Detroit, Indianapolis, the Giants, and Oakland. The Raiders are trying to pursue John Gruden with the possibility of an ownership stake as part of the package. That would have to be approved by the NFL owners.