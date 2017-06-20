Get Ready For A Lot Of Rain

The National Hurricane Center issued a tropical storm watch Monday for the upper Texas Coast as a disturbance churns over the Gulf of Mexico. The watch area includes Beaumont, Nederland, Port Arthur a, and Sabine Pass. The low pressure is expected to become a tropical storm within the next 24 hours. The low pressure should bring the possibility of rain to Northeast Texas. Add to that that Tropical Storm Bret formed in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Venezuela. It is moving toward the west-northwest near 30 mph and could aim for the Gulf of Mexico.