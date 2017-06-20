Morrell banner
Adkin’s Finance
Shumate Banner
cypress basin hospice
Tri-City Charter
Polaris All Summer Sales Event
Hess-Header Banner

Get Ready For A Lot Of Rain

6 hours ago News, Paris News

The National Hurricane Center issued a tropical storm watch Monday for the upper Texas Coast as a disturbance churns over the Gulf of Mexico. The watch area includes Beaumont, Nederland, Port Arthur a, and Sabine Pass. The low pressure is expected to become a tropical storm within the next 24 hours. The low pressure should bring the possibility of rain to Northeast Texas. Add to that that Tropical Storm Bret formed in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Venezuela. It is moving toward the west-northwest near 30 mph and could aim for the Gulf of Mexico.

suddenlink added value
Adkins Footer
Privacy Policy | About Us | Contact Us | Contest Rules
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved                                     