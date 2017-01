An East Texas teen has been arrested on Gregg County warrants for aggravated robbery. 18 year old Treylan Montz Cox of Gilmer is being held in the Gregg County jail on $275,000 bond.

An 18 year old Upshur County man was arrested by state troopers on an outstanding warrant. Taylor Martin McKinley of Gilmer was with tampering with a governmental record. He was released from the Gregg County jail the same day on $20,000 bond.