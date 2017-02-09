Girls Basketball First Round Set Plus Mavs Try to Get Back On Track

Paris – The playoffs are set for area girls high school hoops. Co-District champion, North Lamar, will be up against Brownsboro on Monday night in the bi-district round. They’ll meet at Royse City with tip off at 6pm. The Prairiland Lady Patriots will take on 14-3A champion Queen City to open the post season. The game will be played Monday at 6pm at Mt. Vernon. Rivercrest will also be at Mt. Vernon, taking on Hawkins on Tuesday at 7:30.

Mount Pleasant – The playoffs are set for area girls high school hoops. The Mt. Pleasant Lady Tigers enter the post season as the number two seed out of district 16-5A. They’ll be in action on Monday night against Lucas Lovejoy at Emory Rains high school. Tip off will be at 7pm. The Rivercrest Lady Rebels are also in the playoffs, once again. They’ll travel to Mt. Vernon on Tuesday evening for an opening round game against Hawkins. Tip off will be set for 7:30.

Sulphur Springs – The playoffs are set for area girls high school hoops. The 15th ranked Sulphur Springs Lady Cats finished as District 16-5A Champions with a perfect 12-0 record. On Monday night they’ll take on North Forney in the bi-district round. The game will be at Rockwall Heath high school with tip off at 7:30. The Mt. Vernon Lady Tigers also captured a district crown, winning district 13-3A. They’ll also play their post season opener on Monday, taking on Hughes Springs at Daingerfield high school at 6:30.

Tonight the Dallas Mavericks host the Utah Jazz at the American Airline Center. The Mavs have lost two straight to follow a season high four game winning streak. Overall, Dallas is 20-32 on the season and sit three game out of playoff spot in the Western conference. Tip off tonight between the Mavs and Jazz at the A-A-C is set for 7:30.

The Stars will be north of the border in a game against Ottawa. The Stars, having 52 points on the season, are in sixth place in the Central Division standings. Puck drop tonight between the Stars and Senators is at 6:30.

And out of Chino Hill’s high school in California, LaMelo Ball, younger brother of UCLA’s Lonzo Ball, took the nation by storm earlier this week when the Bruins commit scored 92 points in a 146-123 win over Los Osos. Ball made 37 shots, including seven three pointers. 41 of his 92 points came in the forth quarter.