Girls’ Basketball Playoffs – Willie Williams Gym

Mt Pleasant Girl’s Bi-District

The Girls’ Basketball team will play Lucas Lovejoy on Monday (Feb 12) at 8:00 pm at Wills Point High School.

Mt Pleasant High School is hosting two Girls’ Basketball games at Willie Williams Gym on Monday (Feb 12).

Game 1 – 6:00 pm – Chapel Hill vs. Paul Pewitt – K-Lake 97.7 & Internet

Game 2 – 8:00 pm – Mt Vernon vs. Redwater – K-Lake 97.7 & Internet

Tentatively we have two games for Friday (Feb 16) at 6:00 and 8:00 pm.

Update on Soccer – Boys and Girls both moved to same game times and locations on Wednesday due to weather.

The Softball Scrimmage scheduled for Thursday (Feb 8) in Gilmer is now at Mt Pleasant. Our field will be playable and in better shape. One scrimmage game beginning at 5:00 pm.

Jeremy Tarrant

Mount Pleasant HS

ISS / Head Softball