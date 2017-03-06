Girls State All-Tournament Team

2017 UIL Girls Basketball State All-Tournament Teams
2017 UIL Girls All-Tournament Teams:
(as selected by the Texas Girls Coaches Association)
Conference 1A
|Allie Schulte, Nazareth*
|Sr.
|5’10”
|Guard
|Cambrie Heiman, Nazareth
|Fr.
|5’10”
|Forward
|Olivia Hilliard, Dodd City
|Sr.
|6’1”
|Center
|Fallon Hilliard, Dodd City
|Sr.
|6’0”
|Center
|Ellen Schilderink, Nazareth
|Sr.
|5’10”
|Center
Conference 2A
|Abbie Orrick, Martin’s Mill
|Fr.
|5’7”
|Forward
|Hailey Celsur, Martin’s Mill
|Sr.
|5’8”
|Guard
|Grace Kuehler, Panhandle*
|Jr.
|5’10”
|Center
|Macalle Melton, Panhandle
|So.
|5’8”
|Forward/Center
|Rylee Albracht, Panhandle
|Jr.
|5’9”
|Guard/Forward
Conference 3A
|Jordan Jenkins, Buffalo
|Sr.
|5’5”
|Guard
|Mollie Dittmar, Buffalo
|Fr.
|5’11”
|Center
|Emily Alexander, Canadian
|Jr.
|5’8”
|Guard
|Haevyn Risley, Canadian*
|Sr.
|5’9”
|Guard
|Samantha Lowry, Mount Vernon
|So.
|5’6”
|Guard
Conference 4A
|Vivian Gray, Argyle*
|Sr.
|6’1”
|Forward
|Gabby Sandifer, Argyle
|Jr.
|6’0”
|Guard
|Sedona Prince, Liberty Hill
|Jr.
|6’7”
|Center
|Kandyn Faurie, Liberty Hill
|Jr.
|5’9”
|Forward
|Haley Robertson, Godley
|Sr.
|5’8”
|Guard
Conference 5A
|Angel Hayden, Canyon*
|Sr.
|5’6”
|Guard
|McKenzie Taylor, Canyon
|Sr.
|6’1”
|Center
|Chennedy Carter, Mansfield Timberview
|Sr.
|5’8”
|Guard
|Taylah Thoma, Mansfield Timberview
|Sr.
|6’1”
|Guard/Forward
|Charli Collier, Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill
|Jr.
|6’5”
|Forward/Center
Conference 6A
|Zarielle Green, Duncanville*
|Jr.
|6’0”
|Guard/Forward
|Aniya Thomas, Duncanville
|Jr.
|5’7”
|Guard
|DiDi Richards, Cypress Ranch
|Sr.
|6’2”
|Guard
|Ariana Whitfield, Cypress Ranch
|Sr.
|5’6”
|Guard
|Starr Jacobs, Duncanville
|Jr.
|6’1”
|Forward/Center
* Denotes Championship Game MVP selected by the media