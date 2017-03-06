Girls State All-Tournament Team

2017 UIL Girls Basketball State All-Tournament Teams

2017 UIL Girls All-Tournament Teams:

(as selected by the Texas Girls Coaches Association)

Conference 1A

Allie Schulte, Nazareth* Sr. 5’10” Guard Cambrie Heiman, Nazareth Fr. 5’10” Forward Olivia Hilliard, Dodd City Sr. 6’1” Center Fallon Hilliard, Dodd City Sr. 6’0” Center Ellen Schilderink, Nazareth Sr. 5’10” Center

Conference 2A

Abbie Orrick, Martin’s Mill Fr. 5’7” Forward Hailey Celsur, Martin’s Mill Sr. 5’8” Guard Grace Kuehler, Panhandle* Jr. 5’10” Center Macalle Melton, Panhandle So. 5’8” Forward/Center Rylee Albracht, Panhandle Jr. 5’9” Guard/Forward

Conference 3A

Jordan Jenkins, Buffalo Sr. 5’5” Guard Mollie Dittmar, Buffalo Fr. 5’11” Center Emily Alexander, Canadian Jr. 5’8” Guard Haevyn Risley, Canadian* Sr. 5’9” Guard Samantha Lowry, Mount Vernon So. 5’6” Guard

Conference 4A

Vivian Gray, Argyle* Sr. 6’1” Forward Gabby Sandifer, Argyle Jr. 6’0” Guard Sedona Prince, Liberty Hill Jr. 6’7” Center Kandyn Faurie, Liberty Hill Jr. 5’9” Forward Haley Robertson, Godley Sr. 5’8” Guard

Conference 5A

Angel Hayden, Canyon* Sr. 5’6” Guard McKenzie Taylor, Canyon Sr. 6’1” Center Chennedy Carter, Mansfield Timberview Sr. 5’8” Guard Taylah Thoma, Mansfield Timberview Sr. 6’1” Guard/Forward Charli Collier, Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill Jr. 6’5” Forward/Center

Conference 6A

Zarielle Green, Duncanville* Jr. 6’0” Guard/Forward Aniya Thomas, Duncanville Jr. 5’7” Guard DiDi Richards, Cypress Ranch Sr. 6’2” Guard Ariana Whitfield, Cypress Ranch Sr. 5’6” Guard Starr Jacobs, Duncanville Jr. 6’1” Forward/Center

* Denotes Championship Game MVP selected by the media