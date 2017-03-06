Hess-Header Banner
Shumate Banner
Morrell banner
Tri-City Charter
Adkin’s Finance
cypress basin hospice
Momentum Polaris Full Throttle Sales Event
Header- Mark Patrick
Gary’s “10-Year Warranty” Header for March-May 2017

Girls State All-Tournament Team

10 hours ago Sports

2017 UIL Girls Basketball State All-Tournament Teams

 

2017 UIL Girls All-Tournament Teams:

(as selected by the Texas Girls Coaches Association)

Conference 1A

Allie Schulte, Nazareth* Sr. 5’10” Guard
Cambrie Heiman, Nazareth Fr. 5’10” Forward
Olivia Hilliard, Dodd City Sr. 6’1” Center
Fallon Hilliard, Dodd City Sr. 6’0” Center
Ellen Schilderink, Nazareth Sr. 5’10” Center

Conference 2A

Abbie Orrick, Martin’s Mill Fr. 5’7” Forward
Hailey Celsur, Martin’s Mill Sr. 5’8” Guard
Grace Kuehler, Panhandle* Jr. 5’10” Center
Macalle Melton, Panhandle So. 5’8” Forward/Center
Rylee Albracht, Panhandle Jr. 5’9” Guard/Forward

Conference 3A

Jordan Jenkins, Buffalo Sr. 5’5” Guard
Mollie Dittmar, Buffalo Fr. 5’11” Center
Emily Alexander, Canadian Jr. 5’8” Guard
Haevyn Risley, Canadian* Sr. 5’9” Guard
Samantha Lowry, Mount Vernon So. 5’6” Guard

Conference 4A

Vivian Gray, Argyle* Sr. 6’1” Forward
Gabby Sandifer, Argyle Jr. 6’0” Guard
Sedona Prince, Liberty Hill Jr. 6’7” Center
Kandyn Faurie, Liberty Hill Jr. 5’9” Forward
Haley Robertson, Godley Sr. 5’8” Guard

Conference 5A

Angel Hayden, Canyon* Sr. 5’6” Guard
McKenzie Taylor, Canyon Sr. 6’1” Center
Chennedy Carter, Mansfield Timberview Sr. 5’8” Guard
Taylah Thoma, Mansfield Timberview Sr. 6’1” Guard/Forward
Charli Collier, Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill Jr. 6’5” Forward/Center

Conference 6A

Zarielle Green, Duncanville* Jr. 6’0” Guard/Forward
Aniya Thomas, Duncanville Jr. 5’7” Guard
DiDi Richards, Cypress Ranch Sr. 6’2” Guard
Ariana Whitfield, Cypress Ranch Sr. 5’6” Guard
Starr Jacobs, Duncanville Jr. 6’1” Forward/Center

 

* Denotes Championship Game MVP selected by the media

suddenlink added value
Adkins Footer
Privacy Policy | About Us | Contact Us | Contest Rules
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved                                     