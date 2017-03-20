Grand Opening For Gladewater’s Ball Complex

Gladewater Youth Baseball and Softball Complex GRAND OPENING

CITY OF GLADEWATER March 25th, 2017 9:30 AM

GLADEWATER, TX | The City of Gladewater has been working hard to get the Gladewater Youth Baseball and Softball Complex to completion.

Saturday (Mar 25) at 9:30 am the City of Gladewater, Baseball Advisory Board, Gladewater City Council, Gladewater Economic Development, Mayor Harold Wells, and select others will host a Grand Opening of the Gladewater Youth Baseball and Softball Complex. There will be a Flag Raising, Anthem, Ribbon Cutting, and Dedication speech, followed by the first pitch from our mayor, Harold Wells, tentatively scheduled. This grand opening will start the use of the fields, and allow the public to see the park. Join us for this event.

“Gladewater Youth Baseball and Softball Complex is a seven field complex in the heart of Gladewater, supporting the youth of Gladewater and Union Grove.”

The location is 1006 E Pacific Ave Gladewater under the name of ‘Gladewater Youth Baseball and Softball Complex.’

Social Links:

http:www.facebook.com/gladewatersports

Owner: City of Gladewater

Scheduled Open Date:

March 25, 2017, | 9:30 AM with scheduled ballgames to follow

Amenities:

Seven Fields, three-baseball, one-multi-use, and three softball fields with multiple age ranges playing. It has Computer Controlled Lighting, Wireless Scoreboards for All Fields and two Concession Buildings.

Contact for Ballpark:

City Manager – Theo Melancon

903-845-2196

www.cityofgladewater.com/gladewater-sports

Public Information Office – City of Gladewater

www.cityofgladewater.com

www.facebook/cityofgladewater

903-845-2196 – Phone