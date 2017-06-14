Grant Cancels Concert

We have experienced a structural issue with our Event Center. Due to this issue, we have to cancel the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band concert. We will be offering full ticket refunds through Sunday (Jun 18). If a guest purchased their tickets through Ticketmaster, they would need to contact Ticketmaster for their refund. They can call Ticketmaster at 1-800-745-3000. If the guest bought their tickets with the Grant Casino and Resort, they must get their refund here at the facility, and they need to bring their tickets with them to receive a refund.