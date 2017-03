Hunt County is looking for Michael Chambers, 70, who went missing over the weekend. Deputies say they found evidence indicating someone possibly took Chambers by force. Chambers is a retired Dallas Fire-Rescue firefighter. His wife says she last heard from him Friday morning when he talked to her on the phone. Chambers is described as 6 feet 3 inches tall, 225 pounds and is balding. He frequently wears a Dallas Fire-Rescue T-shirt and hat. Texas Rangers are helping in the search.