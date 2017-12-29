Greenville PD Investigating Child’s Gunshot Death

News
Dave Kirkpatrick

 

 

Press Release Greenville PD

On December 28 at 4:48 pm the Greenville Police Department responded to the 4200 block of Pickett Street about a disturbance.

Upon checking the residence and surrounding area, officers did not locate any disturbance occurring. While officers were investigating this call, someone brought a seven-year-old child to the emergency room at Hunt Regional Medical Center with a gunshot wound. A short time later the child died. Greenville detectives have responded to the scene.

The investigation is currently ongoing and no further information is available at this time.

 

Related Posts

Hearts For LIfe Holding Benefit

Dave Kirkpatrick

Fatal Upshur County Crash

Dave Kirkpatrick

Emory Man Arrested on Gun Charges in Paris

Eric Kaufman