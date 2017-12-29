Greenville PD Investigating Child’s Gunshot Death

Press Release Greenville PD

On December 28 at 4:48 pm the Greenville Police Department responded to the 4200 block of Pickett Street about a disturbance.

Upon checking the residence and surrounding area, officers did not locate any disturbance occurring. While officers were investigating this call, someone brought a seven-year-old child to the emergency room at Hunt Regional Medical Center with a gunshot wound. A short time later the child died. Greenville detectives have responded to the scene.

The investigation is currently ongoing and no further information is available at this time.