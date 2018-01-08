Greenville Police Investigating Infant’s Death

Greenville Police responded to a medical call at about 11:00 am Monday at Prime Stop, located at 4414 Wesley Street. Upon arrival, officers discovered an infant who was unresponsive. Emergency medical aid was rendered to the female infant as paramedics arrived. The infant was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Judge Money conducted an inquest and an autopsy was ordered. Detectives with the Greenville Police Department responded to the scene and conducted an initial investigation into the death. As detectives gathered information, it was discovered the death of the infant may have occurred at 4007 Lakewood Drive. Two females were subsequently arrested and charged with Tampering with Evidence for allegedly moving a human corpse.

At 6:21 pm, the Greenville Police Department executed a search warrant at 4007 Lakewood Drive to search for evidence relating to the death of the infant. The investigation is still on-going and no further information is available at this time.