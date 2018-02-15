Greenville Says Goodbye To Beloved Police K9

From Greenville Police Department

On January 6, 2005, the City of Greenville purchased Ceiko, a German Shepherd, from a company in Oklahoma using seizure funds donated by the Hunt County Attorney’s Office. From that date until his retirement in 2013, Ceiko proudly served the Greenville Police Department and the citizens of Hunt County. Upon Ceiko’s retirement, he lived with his K9 handler, Officer Robert Pemberton, and his family until his death on February 6, 2018. As we mourn the loss of Ceiko we wanted to share a few words from Officer Pemberton:

“Any dog owner who has lost a pet can attest to how painful letting go can be, and the grief is no different for a police officer and his K9. It was one of the most difficult days of my career when I made the decision to end Ceiko’s pain and suffering. However, I’m hurting far more than I anticipated. As a team, Ceiko and I had immediate success on the streets. The arrests and seizures wouldn’t have been possible without Ceiko. I wanted Ceiko to live a good quality life after his retirement. Although I know Ceiko didn’t enjoy retirement like humans do, I’m proud to say he adjusted as much as he could. Ceiko became my family’s dog and their protector when I was at work. Ceiko was a great partner and I am forever thankful to the Greenville Police Department and Citizens of Hunt County who we proudly served. It was a great responsibility, full of life-changing events not only for me but for my whole family that we hold near and dear to our hearts. Ceiko and I share some great memories; it was an awesome experience that I will cherish forever. I know Ceiko loved his job and serving his community. Thank you all for being a part of his great life.”