Bond has been set at $85,000 for a man arrested after a police pursuit through three counties ended in Hunt County. After the chase ended on the I-30 Service Road in Greenville, the man refused to get out and the SWAT team was called. They fired into the vehicle and a dog got out, and then the driver, 60 year old David Allen Arnold exited and was arrested for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and evading arrest. Arnold’s hometown was not immediately available.