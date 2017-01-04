Groundwater Planning Meeting

Groundwater Management Area 11 – Joint Planning Meeting

To:

Citizens that are in Groundwater Management Area 11 interested in planning for their groundwater resources.

From:

Texas Water Development Board (TWDB)

What:

Media is invited to announce and attend a Groundwater Management Area 11 Joint Planning Meeting held by groundwater conservation districts located in whole or part of the management area. Attendance is free and open to the public.

When:

Wednesday, January 11, 2017, at 10:00 a.m.

Where:

Nacogdoches City Hall

202 E. Pilar Street

Nacogdoches, TX 75961

Why:

Texas Water Code Chapter 36 requires groundwater conservation districts to conduct joint planning within groundwater management areas. The groundwater conservation districts must meet at least annually to review groundwater management plans, accomplishments of the management area, and proposals to adopt new or amend existing desired future conditions for the relevant aquifers within a management area. The TWDB will calculate modeled available groundwater values based on the desired future conditions, which will be used for regional water planning, groundwater conservation district management plans, and for permitting groundwater withdrawals.

Who:

Groundwater Management Area 11 consists of the following groundwater conservation districts: Deep East Texas Groundwater Conservation District, Neches and Trinity Valleys Groundwater Conservation District, Panola County Groundwater Conservation District, Pineywoods Groundwater Conservation District, and Rusk County Groundwater Conservation District.

Counties within Groundwater Management Area 11 include: Anderson, Angelina, Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Franklin, Gregg, Harrison, Henderson, Hopkins, Houston, Marion, Morris, Nacogdoches, Panola, Rains, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby, Smith, Titus, Trinity, Upshur, Van Zandt, and Wood