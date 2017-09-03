Harvey And The UIL

UIL Eligibility of Students Displaced by Hurricane Harvey

AUSTIN, TX— In the wake of Hurricane Harvey, the University Interscholastic League is preparing procedures for displaced student-athlete who wish to participate at their new location.

The desire for UIL is for all students who can safely do so to return to their original school for participation. However, we realize that this will not be possible for all displaced students. In light of that, the UIL has developed a waiver process for student-athletes displaced by Hurricane Harvey and provided that information to all UIL member schools.

Information regarding the waiver process for student-athletes displaced by Hurricane Harvey is on the UIL website in the coming days.

Additionally, the UIL will assess and provide flexibility to affected schools as they determine the full impact of the storm on a case-by-case basis.