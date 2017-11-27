Hays County Deputy Wounded In Ambush, Suspect Dead

Deputy Benjamin Gieselman

Hays County Sheriff’s Office Official Photo

Suspect Rocky Miles West

A Hays County man with an extensive criminal history with his local sheriff’s office allegedly lured deputies to an antique store in Wimberley with a false report before ambushing them with gunfire. The suspect, 26- year-old Rocky Miles West was killed at the scene and 28-year-old Deputy Benjamin Gieselman was shot multiple times. Investigators are unsure if West died from a self-inflicted wound or from shots fired by deputies.