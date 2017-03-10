Head Start Registration

Registration for 2017-2018 school year

Registration for enrollment in the Lamar County Head Start Program will be held Monday (Mar 20) through Friday (Apr 28), weekdays only, from 8:30 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. No registrations will be accepted after 12:00 p.m. daily.

The Program has 11 classes located at the Paris ISD Lamar County Head Start Campus at 1350 N.E. 6th Street, Paris, and one (1) class located at the North Lamar ISD Aaron Parker Elementary Campus at 200 Hwy. 271 N., Powderly. Registration for both locations will

take place at the Lamar County Head Start Building, 1350 N.E. 6th Street, Paris.

To be eligible for Head Start enrollment during the 2017-2018 school years, a child must be three or four years old on or before September 1, 2017, the parent/guardian annual income must

be at or below The Department of Health and Human Service’s poverty guidelines (see below).

ITEMS TO BRING FOR REGISTRATION:

Child’s birth certificate Child’s immunization record

Child’s Social Security Card Social Security Numbers for everyone in the family

Verification of family income, which may consist of one or more of the following: (2016 Tax Return Form, 2016 W-2,

Proof of TANF, Proof of SSI, Proof of Social Security,

Proof of Disability, Proof of Child Support,

Proof of Grants or Scholarships, Check Stubs, Employer Verification on Letterhead, etc.)

Documentation of disability (if applicable)

Custody papers (if applicable)

Medicaid number (if applicable)

State Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) eligibility (if applicable)

Parent/Guardian State Issued Driver’s License or State Issued ID Card

Children with a diagnosed disability are given priority points for enrollment

For further information, call Lamar County Head Start at 903-737-7469. Lamar County Head Start is a grantee program of Paris Independent School District.