Heavy Thanksgiving Traffic Expected

AAA expects most significant Thanksgiving weekend travel volume in 12 years

(St. Louis Post-Dispatch)

Amid a strong economy and stable consumer confidence, AAA expects Americans to get on the road and trek through airports over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend in the most massive numbers in 12 years.

The auto club projects that nearly 51 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles from home during the five-day period from Wednesday through Sunday, with 89 percent driving. Almost 8 percent will fly.

Auto travel is expected to jump by 3.2 percent from last Thanksgiving and air travel by 5 percent. The overall increase is 3.3 percent.

AAA said travelers going by plane would pay the lowest average round-trip ticket price in five years for the top 40 domestic routes – $157.

DPS Urges Drivers to Fill Up on Safety for Thanksgiving

AUSTIN – As Texans prepare for the Thanksgiving holiday, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is reminding motorists to make safety a priority and to enjoy the holiday weekend responsibly.

“Thanksgiving should be a time of celebration with family and friends, and we are encouraging everyone to take some simple but potentially life-saving steps to celebrate responsibly,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “DPS Troopers will also be on the lookout for drivers who needlessly endanger others by disregarding the law. Everyone, especially motorists, has a part to play in keeping our roadways safe, and it is imperative that you take this responsibility seriously.”

DPS Troopers and other Texas law enforcement agencies will be patrolling Texas around-the-clock during the holiday weekend looking for drunk drivers, speeders, seat belt violators and other motorists who are endangering themselves or the public.

During the Thanksgiving weekend in 2016, DPS troopers issued 51,592 traffic citations and warnings for a variety of violations, including speeding, no insurance and seat belt/child safety seat usage. DPS patrols also resulted in 275 driving while intoxicated arrests, 198 fugitive arrests, and 141 felony arrests during the same period.

DPS offers the following tips for safe travel during the Thanksgiving holiday:

Do not drink and drive.

Slow down – especially in bad weather, construction areas, heavy traffic and unfamiliar areas.

Eliminate distractions while driving, including the use of mobile devices.

Buckle up everyone in the vehicle – it’s the law.

Don’t drive fatigued – allow plenty of time to reach your destination.

Drive defensively, as holiday travel may present additional challenges.

Before your trip begins, make sure your vehicle is properly maintained and always double check to make sure all cargo is secure.

Slow down or move over to police, fire, EMS, Texas Department of Transportation, and tow trucks that are on the side of the road with emergency lights activated – it’s the law. Also, show the same courtesy to fellow drivers stopped along the way.

Monitor weather and road conditions (https://drivetexas.org) wherever you are traveling. In the event of inclement weather, use extra caution on roadways.