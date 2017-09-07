Help Identiy Suspects

On 4:30 A.M. on September 3, 2017, these two individuals entered a store in the 3800 block of Lamar Ave and broke into two display cases that contained Smart Phones. Surveillance video shows these two suspects taking 53 cell phones and leaving the store. The video also has the two subjects getting into a dark colored sedan that does not appear to have a front license plate. Paris Police and Lamar County Crime Stoppers wants to identify these suspects in this theft. The theft totaled nearly $40,000.00.

Lamar County/Red River County Crime Stoppers wants to pay you for the information that leads to the arrest of these two men. If you know where police can find these individuals, you are urged to give that information to the Paris Police Department. If you have this information and wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Lamar/Red River County Crime Stoppers. If the information that you provide to Crime Stoppers leads to the arrest of these people, you could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000, and you will remain anonymous.

Individuals with information about this, or any other felony crime can contact Crime Stoppers four different ways, 24 hours a day- seven days a week and remain anonymous.

1. By phone at (903)427-TIPS (8477)

2. By going online and logging onto www.785-tips.com and submitting a tip. There, one can also get more information about other featured crimes.

3. By logging on to www.p3tips.com

4. And with a smart phone by downloading the mobile app; “P3 Tips”. Visit our website for details.

Lamar County Crime Stoppers will not pay rewards for information provided through any source other than calls to its program. Your calls should go to Lamar County Crime Stoppers by any methods mentioned above.