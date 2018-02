The mother and boyfriend of a toddler who was shot last week in Henderson County were apprehended Tuesday in Hopkins County. Bryanna Timms, 34, and 33-year-old David Whittick were taken into custody near Sulphur Springs after fleeing Henderson County. The toddler was shot at the couple’s home on Feb. 5. The couple faces charges of felony endangerment of a child and misdemeanor making a firearm accessible to a child