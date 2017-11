Hensarling Retiring From Congress

Congressman Jeb Hensarling

U.S. Congressman Jeb Hensarling of Texas has announced he will not run for re-election. Hensarling, a Republican, chairs the powerful Financial Services Committee and said it’s the right time to spend more time with his family. Hensarling’s district includes Wood and several other counties in East Texas, as well as eastern portions of the Dallas Metroplex.