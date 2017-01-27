Higgins GT Collecting Blanket Buddies

cypress basin hospice
6 hours ago

New blankets for the Rainbow Room at the Children’s Advocacy Center are being collected by the Higgins Elementary GT students. Spearheading the project and making a contribution are Eli Green, Ella Chaffin, Landon Kessel, Averee Bennett, Grady Thomison, Grey Gillem, Sonja Carter, Ryan Trenchard, and Brody Dyess.
Higgins Elementary Gifted and Talented students have been busy promoting their third annual Blanket Buddies community service project.  New child-sized blankets for the Children’s Advocacy Center’s Rainbow Room are being collected and will serve as a comfort to any child going through the CAC.

Public service announcements began running on six area radio stations the beginning of January and will run through February.  Those listening to KOYN 93.9, KBUS 101.9, MIX 107.7, and KPLT 1490 AM will hear the North Lamar students’ plea for donations.  The PSA has also been playing over the intercom at Higgins and is posted on the district’s website and Facebook page.

New child-sized blankets may be dropped-off at a number of local businesses. Placing blankets in the box at Everett Toyota are Grady Thomison, Eli Green, Landon Kessel, Averee Bennett, Ryan Trenchard, Ella Chaffin, Higgins GT teacher Sonja Carter, Brody Byess, and Grey Gillem.
Collection of the blankets will continue through the month of February.  Donations may be dropped off at Higgins Elementary on the North Lamar campus or at one of the following businesses: Paris Baby, Everett Toyota, The T-Shirt Shoppe, Guaranty Bank on Loop 186, or Trenchard Orthodontics.

