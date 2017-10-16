High School and NFL Wrap Up Scores Plus Stars Pickup 2nd Victory

Area high school football teams were in district action Friday night.

—

Paris – The Paris Wildcats get off to a hot start with a big road win over Liberty Eylau, 28-24. The Cooper Bulldogs are 2-0 after shutting out Chisum, 32-0. Clarksville had a big night over Detroit, 35-16. The Honey Grove Warriors beat Linden Kildare, 27-18. Rivercrest stays hot with a 48-6 victory over Quinlan Boles, while the North Lamar Panthers fall to Anna, 44-12 and Prairiland loses to top ranked Gunter, 55-7.

—

Mount Pleasant – The Mt. Vernon Tigers undefeated season is in tact after a big win over their rival Winnsboro, 28-8. The Pittsburg Pirates pull away from Atlanta in the 2nd half, 43-19. Rivercrest remains unbeaten this year with a dominating win over Quinlan Boles, 48-6. And Daingerfield crushes DeKalb, 51-21. Meanwhile, the Mt. Pleasant Tigers were shut out at the hands of district leader Marshall, 40-0. The Hughes Springs Mustangs fall to White Oak on the road, 56-20 and the Gilmer Buckeyes fall in a back and forth battle with Pleasant Grove, 41-38.

—

Sulphur Springs – The Cumby Trojans and Maud Cardinals put on an offensive clinic, combining for 140 points with Cumby winning a shootout, 78-62. The Mt. Vernon Tigers take down rival Winnsboro to stay unbeaten, 28-8. The Lone Oak Buffalo pull away from Alba-Golden to notch a victory, 30-14. The Cooper Bulldogs shut out Chisum, 32-0. The Commerce Tigers edge out Grand Saline, 26-21. The Greenville Lions upset Pine Tree, 35-28. Meanwhile, the Sulphur Springs Wildcats fall to Texas High, 35-21. Como-Pickton loses to Winona, 35-14 while Emory Rains is shut out by Dallas Lincoln, 41-0.

—

It was a wild Sunday in the NFL. Houston quarterback, Deshaun Watson becomes the first rookie QB to throw at least three touchdown passes in three straight games as the Texans beat Cleveland, 33-17. The Green Bay Packers lose signal caller, Aaron Rodgers, with a broken collar bone while the final undefeated team falls as the Pittsburgh Steelers beat Kansas City, 19-13.

—

In the NCAA ranks, the 12th ranked Oklahoma Sooners win the Red River Shootout over Texas, 29-24. Four top 10 teams, in Clemson, Washington, Washington State and Auburn all suffer losses.

—

In the National League Championship Series the L-A Dodgers walk it off in the ninth, 4-1 thanks to a game ending three-run homer from Justin Turner. The win gives the Dodgers a 2-0 series lead. Tonight the Astros and Yankees play game three of the ALCS with Houston leading 2-0. First pitch is at 7:08pm .

—