High School Baseball and Softball Plus Rangers Drop Game Two to Tribe

Paris – Last night the Paris Wildcat baseball team bounced back to beat Liberty Eylau, 6-3. The victory evens the Wildcats district record at 2-2. The North Lamar Pantherette’s remain perfect after a 10-0 win over Pleasant Grove. Madison Morrison drove in four runs to lead the Pantherette’s. The North Lamar baseball team drops to 2-2 in district after falling to Pleasant Grove, 5-1. The Prairiland Lady Patriots shut out Chapel Hill 6-0 for an 8-0 record. The Patriot baseball team won a pitchers duel over the Red Devils, 2-1. The Chisum Mustangs shut out Como-Pickton, 13-0. And the Cooper Bulldogs win over Mt. Vernon, 7-4.

Mount Pleasant – Last night in high school baseball and softball, the Mt. Pleasant Lady Tigers crush Greeville, 10-1. Mt. Pleasant softball is 5-2 in district 16-5A and sit in 2nd place. The baseball team beat Greenville handily, 8-3. Connor Gage had three hits on the night, including a solo bomb in the forth inning. The Chapel Hill Red Devils and Lady Devils suffered a sweep at the hands of Prairiland. The Lady Devils fall to the unbeaten Lady Patriots, 6-0, while the boys lose a pitchers duel, 2-1. And the Pittsburg Lady Pirates rebound to shut out Atlanta, 6-0. Pittsburg softball is now 5-1 in 14-4A. And the Mt. Vernon Lady Tigers dominate Cooper, 15-1 and are 7-1 in district play.

Sulphur Springs – Last night in high school baseball and softball, the Sulphur Springs Wildcats and Lady Cats sweep Hallsville. Varsity baseball won 5-1 and take over 1st place in district 16-5A. The Lady Cats capture a playoff spot after a 4-2 win over the Lady Bobcats. The Mt. Vernon Tigers and Lady Tigers split with the Cooper Bulldogs and Dogette’s. Cooper dominated early on in the baseball game to win, 7-4 over the Bulldogs. The Purple Lady Tiger softball team keeps a district title in their sights with a 15-1 victory over the Dogette’s.

And Texas A&M-Commerce announced Jaret Von Rosenberg as their new Men’s Basketball coach. As a former assistant coach, Von Rosenberg helped lead the Lions to a Lone Star Conference Title in 2015.

The Texas Rangers begin the season 0-2 after losing to Cleveland last night 4-3. Joey Gallo was 2-4 in the loss including a crushing two run homer in the 2nd inning [AUDIO]. The Rangers and Indians close out their three game set tonight at Globe Life Park in Arlington. First pitch [on kplt 1490am and 96.3fm] is set for 7:05 .

The Dallas Stars beat Arizona last night in overtime, 3-2. While the Dallas Mavericks fall to Sacramento, 98-87.

And Russell Westbrook notches his 41st triple double of the season last night in OKC’s 110-79 win over Milwaukee, typing him with Oscar Robertson’s single season record. Westbrook tallied 13 assists, 13 rebounds and 12 points. He’ll have five games left on the scheduled to break the record, including the next four on the road.