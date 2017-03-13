High School Baseball and Softball Plus Rangers Edge White Sox

Paris – The 25th ranked Paris Wildcats won the White Oak tournament over the weekend, including a 17 strikeout performance from Senior Phillip Sikes in a 3-1 win over White Oak. Adding five wins to their total, Paris improves to 11-3 on the season and take to the road tomorrow against Wills Point at 7. The North Lamar Panther baseball team earned three wins over the weekend at the Wills Point tournament, beating Sunnyvale, Kemp, and Waxahachie Life. At 10-3, the panthers take on Mabank tomorrow at the road at 5.The Prairiland Lady Patriots and North Lamar Pantherette’s picked up tournament wins, but rain cancelled the championship rounds.

—

Mount Pleasant – The Mt. Pleasant Tiger soccer team has wrapped up a district 16-5A title. They’ll play their final regular season game tomorrow night at Greenville before beginning post season play. The Mt. Pleasant softball team began district 16-5A competition with a win over Greenville 11-5. The Lady Tigers are 14-5 overall on the season and take on Hallsville on the road tomorrow at 6pm . The Mt. Pleasant Tiger baseball team plays their first district contest against Hallsville following the girls game. First pitch is at 7pm . And after competing in the Pete Runnels tournament, Chapel Hill baseball looks for their second district game when they visit Winnsboro tomorrow .

—

Sulphur Springs – The Sulphur Springs Lady Cat soccer team is playoff bound, having won three of their last four district game. The regular season wraps up tomorrow night at home against Hallsville. The Lady Cats begin the playoff the weekend of March 24th . The Sulphur Springs baseball team won three out of four games at the Grayson County Classic, beating McKinney 7-3 on Saturday along with wins over Celina and Sanger. The Wildcats open district tomorrow night in Longview against Pine Tree. The Lady Cats dismantle Hallsville 14-0 on Friday night to improve to 2-0 in district play. They’ll visit Pine Tree tomorrow at 6.

—

The Texas High School state basketball tournament wrapped up over the weekend. #1 Lipan beats Happy 46-43 for the Class A title. In Class 2A, top ranked Muenster annihilates Clarendon 73-45. #1 Dallas Madison wins the 3A crown, beating Brock 42-36. Top ranked Silsbee wins over Brazosport in 4A, 89-83. 7th ranked Mansfield Timberview defeated Fort Bend Marshall, 74-66. And in Class 6A, 7th ranked San Antonio Wagner takes home the hardware, beating Cy Falls 63-57.

—

It was an active weekend for the Dallas Cowboys. Wide receiver Terrance Williams resigned with the team for four years and $17 million dollars. The club also added defensive tackle, Stephen Paea, defensive end Demontre Moore and cornerback Nolan Carroll. Tony Romo currently remains with the team.

—

And the Madness is set. Villanova, Kansas, North Carolina and Gonzaga are rewarded the top seeds in the NCAA hoops tournament. Play begins tomorrow and Wednesday with “The First Four.” The three Texas schools in the tournament are SMU, Baylor and Texas Southern.

—

The Texas Rangers pick up a win over the Chicago White Sox yesterday afternoon, 10-8. Despite the Rangers crushing the Chi Sox relievers, Starting pitcher and Mt. Pleasant High School alum, Michael Kopech, had a solid outing, throwing three innings of one run baseball, while giving up three hits and striking out four.