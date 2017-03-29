High School Baseball and Softball Plus Rangers Pick Up Another Win

Paris – Last night the Paris Lady Cat softball team made history, breaking a 50-game losing streak with a 6-0 win over Pleasant Grove. They’ll look to keep the momentum going on Friday against Atlanta. The Paris baseball team fell to the 4th ranked Hawks, 5-0. North Lamar softball dominates again, beating Atlanta 11-2. The Panthers win a pitchers duel over the Rabbits, 2-1. Chisum baseball loses a close one to Mt. Vernon, 3-2. And the Rivercrest Lady Rebels dominate Yantis, 20-0.

Mount Pleasant – Last night in high school baseball and softball, the Chapel Hill Red Devils and Lady Devils sweep Como-Pickton, 13-0 on the baseball side and 21-0 for the Chapel Hill girls. The Mt. Pleasant Tigers get edged out by Sulphur Springs, 3-2, while the Lady Tigers fall, 10-4. Mt. Pleasant softball is currently in 2nd place in district 16-5A at 4-2. The Pittsburg Pirates drop a pitchers duel to Liberty Eylau, 4-1. High School soccer playoffs resume Friday evening. The Chapel Hill Red Devils play in the programs first post season match against Palestine at Tyler’s Rose Stadium. Mt. Pleasant faces Carrollton Creekview at Royse City.

Sulphur Springs – Last night in high school baseball and softball, the Sulphur Springs Wildcats and Lady Cats sweep I-30 rival, Mt. Pleasant. The baseball team won, 3-2 behind a stellar pitching performance from Ryan Humphries. The Lady Cats use early momentum to beat the Lady Tigers 10-4. The Winnsboro Raiders take sole possession of 1st place in 13-3A with a convincing win over the previously unbeaten Cooper Bulldogs, 6-1. The Mt. Vernon baseball team notches a district win over Chisum, 3-2, while the Purple Lady Tigers blow out the Lady Mustangs, 16-1 in five innings.

The Texas Rangers add another victory over the Colorado Rockies, 4-3. Joey Gallo blasted a long ball, while Mike Hauschild threw 2.2 innings of scoreless baseball in relief. The Rangers, now winners of 13 of their last 19, will be on the diamond this afternoon against the Kansas City Royals. First pitch from Surprise, Arizona is set for 2:05 .

The Dallas Cowboys made some moves yesterday signing tight end, Jason Witten to a four year extension. The Cowboys all time receptions leader is set to make $29.5 million over the span, but with no guaranteed money. The move gives the Dallas brass the ability to restructure Witten’s current base salary and free up roughly $4 million. Dallas also extends three assistant coaches, offensive Coordinator Scott Linehan, defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli, and special teams coordinator Bisaccia.

And in the NBA, the Golden State Warriors win over the Houston Rockets, 113-106. Steph Curry has 282 3-pointers with eight games remaining, 3rd all time in a single season behind Steph Curry (286) and Steph Curry (402).