High School Baseball and Softball Plus Team USA Wins Classic

Paris – The Paris Wildcat soccer team opens the post season tonight with the bi-district round against Crandall. The game will be played at Greenville’s Cotton Ford Field. Match time is set for 7:15 . The Paris Lady Cats square off with Mabank tomorrow at 7. It’s round 1 of the crosstown showdown on the diamond, as the Paris Wildcats host the North Lamar Panthers at Hub Hollis Field. The game will be broadcast live on 101.9 KBUS with first pitch at 7:30 , weather pending. The Paris Lady Cats host the North Lamar Pantherette’s on MIX 107.7 at 6.

—

Mount Pleasant – Mt. Pleasant Tiger basketball player, James Moore, was selected to the TABC All-Region Team. The senior forward was one of 20 players selected out of Region 2. Moore, who will be headed to Costa Mesa, California to play for Vanguard University, was also chosen to play in the Azalea Orthopedic All-Star game at Tyler Junior College, April 1st . The Mt. Pleasant Tiger soccer team heads to the post season this weekend. They’ll play Forney in the bi-district round at Greenville’s Cotton Ford Stadium on Friday night. Match time is at 8pm .

—

Sulphur Springs – The Sulphur Springs Lady Cat softball team looks to bounce back from their second district loss they suffered on Tuesday night when they welcome District I-30 rival Mt. Pleasant to Lady Cat Park. First pitch tomorrow night is set for 6pm . The Cumby Trojans dominated Saltillo Tuesday , 20-0. They’ll be back in action tomorrow against another rival when they hit the road against Yantis. First pitch is scheduled for 7pm . And the Cooper Bulldog baseball team looks to stay perfect. at 15-0 on the season and 3-0 in district 13-3A, they’ll host the Prairiland Patriots at Cooper High School. First pitch is at 4:30 .

—

Last night the Texas Rangers pick up a spring win over the L-A Angels 7-4. James Loney drove in a pair of runs for the good guys giving Texas an 11-14 record in the Cactus League. The Rangers play back-to-back L-A teams, playing the Dodgers tonight. First pitch is at 6:05pm .

—

And the World Baseball Class crowned Team U.S.A. tournament Champions last night, beating Puerto Rica, 8-0, in the title game. Marcus Stroman tossed a gem for the U.S., tossing six shut out innings, giving up one hit and striking out three. Former Texas Ranger, Ian Kinsler mashed a 2-run homer with Rangers catcher Jonathan Lucroy on board.

—

History was made last night in the NBA when Russell Westbrook became the first player in NBA history to record a triple-double on a perfect shooting night. In the OKC Thunder’s 122-97, Westbrook scored 18 points going 6 of 6 from the field and 6 of 6 from the free throw line, dished out 14 assists and grabbed 11 rebounds. It’s Westbrook’s 35 triple-double with 11 games left in the season, six behind Oscar Robertson’s single season record of 41.