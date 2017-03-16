High School Baseball Plus Ranger Out Slug Indians

Paris – The 25th ranked Paris Wildcat baseball team hosts their home opener this afternoon at Hub Hollis Field. Their opponent; the Athens Hornets lead by former Paris Wildcat head baseball coach, Dallas Robertson. Paris enters the game with an 11-4 record on the season. First pitch on the PJC campus is at 1pm . The Chisum Mustangs host the Prairiland Patriots tomorrow night at Mustang Field. Both teams enter the game with a 1-1 record in district 13-3A. First pitch is set for 7:30 Friday night. The North Lamar Panthers play in Texarkana Friday afternoon against Texas high. First pitch is at 1.

—

Mount Pleasant – Area baseball and softball teams are back on the diamond tonight and tomorrow . Chapel Hill Red Devil baseball is in action this afternoon. They’ll welcome in Quitman in a non-district match up. First pitch is at 2:30 . The Pittsburg Pirates host Edgewood at 3:45 . The Mt. Pleasant Lady Tigers welcome in the Pine Tree Lady Pirates. Mt. Pleasant Softball is 15-7 on the season and 2-0 in district 16-5A. First pitch tonight on the MPHS campus is set for 6pm . Mt. Pleasant baseball will host the Pine Tree Pirates at O.L. Colley Field tomorrow night at 7:00 . Pittsburg softball plays Atlanta at home at 6.

—

Sulphur Springs – Last night the Mt. Vernon Lady Tiger softball team picked up a win over Winnsboro 11-1. The Purple Lady Tigers are 2-1 in 13-3A. District play for area baseball and softball teams will continue tonight and tomorrow . North Hopkins and Sulphur Bluff play a rivalry match this afternoon at Sulphur Bluff high school. First pitch is at 1pm . The Lady Panther softball team plays a non district contest on the road against Maud. Mt. Vernon and Winnsboro play their rivalry game today as well starting at 1pm . The Sulphur Springs Wildcats and Lady Cats host the Marshall Mavericks and Lady Mavs tomorrow . Softball begins at 6pm . Baseball follows at 7.

—

Last night the Dallas Mavericks had Nerlen Noel back on the floor last night after missing three games with a sore knee. The Mavs beat Washington 112-107 to snap a short two game skid. Harrison Barnes lead Dallas with 22 points and nine rebounds. Dirk dropped in 20 with four boards. Dallas is 29-38 on the season and are three games out of the 8th spot in the Western Conference.

—

The Texas Rangers win a slugfest in the Cactus League 12-11 over Cleveland. Jason Martinson went 2-2 at the plate and drove in four runs for the Rangers. Texas returns to spring play tomorrow .

—

And in “The First Four” of the NCAA tournament, Cal Davis knocks out North Carolina Central 67-63. UC-Davis will play Kansas in the round of 64. And USC beats Providence, 75-71. They’ll face SMU in the first round.