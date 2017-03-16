High School Baseball Plus Ranger Out Slug Indians

Paris – The 25th ranked Paris Wildcat baseball team hosts their home opener this afternoon at Hub Hollis Field. Their opponent; the Athens Hornets lead by former Paris Wildcat head baseball coach, Dallas Robertson. Paris enters the game with an 11-4 record on the season. First pitch on the PJC campus is at 1pm. The Chisum Mustangs host the Prairiland Patriots tomorrow night at Mustang Field. Both teams enter the game with a 1-1 record in district 13-3A. First pitch is set for 7:30 Friday night. The North Lamar Panthers play in Texarkana Friday afternoon against Texas high. First pitch is at 1.
—
Mount Pleasant – Area baseball and softball teams are back on the diamond tonight and tomorrow. Chapel Hill Red Devil baseball is in action this afternoon. They’ll welcome in Quitman in a non-district match up. First pitch is at 2:30. The Pittsburg Pirates host Edgewood at 3:45. The Mt. Pleasant Lady Tigers welcome in the Pine Tree Lady Pirates. Mt. Pleasant Softball is 15-7 on the season and 2-0 in district 16-5A. First pitch tonight on the MPHS campus is set for 6pm. Mt. Pleasant baseball will host the Pine Tree Pirates at O.L. Colley Field tomorrow night at 7:00. Pittsburg softball plays Atlanta at home at 6.
—
Sulphur Springs – Last night the Mt. Vernon Lady Tiger softball team picked up a win over Winnsboro 11-1. The Purple Lady Tigers are 2-1 in 13-3A. District play for area baseball and softball teams will continue tonight and tomorrow. North Hopkins and Sulphur Bluff play a rivalry match this afternoon at Sulphur Bluff high school. First pitch is at 1pm. The Lady Panther softball team plays a non district contest on the road against Maud. Mt. Vernon and Winnsboro play their rivalry game today as well starting at 1pm. The Sulphur Springs Wildcats and Lady Cats host the Marshall Mavericks and Lady Mavs tomorrow. Softball begins at 6pm. Baseball follows at 7.
—
Last night the Dallas Mavericks had Nerlen Noel back on the floor last night after missing three games with a sore knee. The Mavs beat Washington 112-107 to snap a short two game skid. Harrison Barnes lead Dallas with 22 points and nine rebounds. Dirk dropped in 20 with four boards. Dallas is 29-38 on the season and are three games out of the 8th spot in the Western Conference.
—
The Texas Rangers win a slugfest in the Cactus League 12-11 over Cleveland. Jason Martinson went 2-2 at the plate and drove in four runs for the Rangers. Texas returns to spring play tomorrow.
—
And in “The First Four” of the NCAA tournament, Cal Davis knocks out North Carolina Central 67-63. UC-Davis will play Kansas in the round of 64. And USC beats Providence, 75-71. They’ll face SMU in the first round.