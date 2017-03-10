High School Baseball & Softball Results Plus State Tourney Begins

Paris – Local baseball and softball teams are in tournament action this weekend. The Paris Wildcats picked up a pair of wins at White Oak. The North Lamar Pantherette’s begin tournament play in San Marcos today, while the Prairiland Lady Patriots win 3 at the McDonalds Tournament, including a perfect game from Senior Madi Gray in a 10-0 win over Arkansas High.

—

Mount Pleasant – Local baseball and softball teams are in tournament action this weekend. The Mt. Pleasant Tigers picked up a pair of wins while hosting their side of the Highway 271 Classic, beating Liberty Eylau yesterday morning, then crushing Brownsboro 13-7 last night. The Lady Tigers softball team opens district play tonight at home against Greenville at 6pm . The Chapel Hill Red Devils are at the Pete Runnels tournament while the Lady Devils play a district game at Cooper.

—

Sulphur Springs – Local baseball and softball teams are in tournament action this weekend. The Sulphur Springs Wildcats break out the sticks to beat Sanger in a slugfest, 13-9. The Wildcats return to the diamond today in the Sherman\Denison tournament. The Lady Cats softball team looks to move to 2-0 in district 16-5A tonight at home against Hallsville. First pitch is at 6pm . The North Hopkins baseball team continues the Quitman Tournament today against Big Sandy. The Lady Panthers are at the Detroit Tournament.

—

The boys high school state basketball tournament began yesterday. Happy and Lipan win the semi finals in class A and meet up tomorrow morning 8:30 . 2015 champion Brock and Dallas Madison play in the Class 3A final at 10am Saturday . And Mansfield Timberview vs. Fort Bend Marshall in Class 5A tomorrow at 3. In Class 2A Semi-Final action today, Grapeland and Muenster play at 8:30am , followed by Clarendon and Thorndale at 10. Brazosport and Midlothian Heritage play in Class 4A at 1:30 this afternoon, followed by Argyle and Silsbee at 3. The evening day will wrap up with the Class 6A semis between Skyline and Cy Falls at 7 and San Antonio Wagner vs. Keller at 8:30 .

—

A pair of upsets highlight the Big 12 basketball tournament. TCU stuns top ranked Kansas 85-82, while Kansas State beats 9th ranked Baylor 70-64 to advance to the conference semi-finals.

—

And it was a hectic first day of NFL free agency. Former Dallas Cowboys were on the move. Defensive Tackle Terrell McClain signs with Washington while fellow defensive lineman Jack Crawford goes to Atlanta. Safety Barry Church is headed to Jacksonville. And guard Ronald Leary becomes a Denver Bronco. For the time being, quarterback Tony Romo remains a Dallas Cowboy.