High School Basketball Matchups 2/22

AREA ROUND MATCH UPS:

No. 14 Paris Wildcats vs. Tyler Chapel Hill Bulldogs

Class 4A, Region 2

Friday, 7pm, Wills Point HS

LIVE on 101.9 KBUS

—–

Prairiland Patriots vs. Elysian Fields

Class 3A, Region 2

Friday, 7:30pm, Lindale HS

—–

No. 4 Clarksville Tigers vs. Martins Mill Mustangs

Class 2A, Region 2

Saturday, 7pm, Paris HS

—–

No. 24 Mt. Pleasant Tigers vs. No. 19 McKinney North Bulldogs

Class 5A, Region 2

Friday, 7:30pm, Paris HS

LIVE on KLAKE 97.7

—–

Mt. Vernon Tigers vs. No. 24 Jefferson Bulldogs

Class 3A, Region 2

Thursday, 7pm, Daingerfield HS

—–

Sulphur Springs Wildcats vs. Carrolton Creekview Mustangs

Class 5A, Region 2

Friday, 7pm, Rockwall HS

—–

Daingerfield Tigers vs. Arp Tigers

Class 3A, Region 2

Friday, 7pm, Longview Spring Hill HS

—-

Rivercrest Rebels vs. Celeste Blue Devils

Class 2A, Region 2

Friday, 6:30pm, Emory Rains HS

—–

MP Chapel Hill Red Devils vs. White Oak Roughnecks

Class 3A, Region 2

Friday, 7pm, Hallsville HS

—–

Sulphur Bluff Bears vs. Slidell Greyhounds

Class 1A, Region 3

Thursday, 7pm, Trenton HS

—–

Saltillo Lions vs. Dodd City Hornets

Class 1A, Region 3

Thursday, 6:30pm, Paris Chisum HS

—–

Miller Grove Hornets vs. Ector Eagles

Class 1A, Region 3

Thursday, 7pm, Commerce HS

—–

Yantis Owls vs. Bellevue Eagles

Class 1A, Regions 3

Friday, 6:30, McKinney Boyd HS

—–

Campbell Indians vs. Big Sandy Wildcats

Class 2A, Region 2

Friday, 8pm, Emory Rains HS