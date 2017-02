High School Basketball Playoff Pairings

No. 14 Paris Wildcats vs. Van Vandals

Greenville HS

Tuesday , 6:30

Live Broadcast on 101.9 KBUS

————-

North Lamar Panthers vs. Brownsboro

Time and Location TBD

Live Broadcast on MIX 107.7

————–

No. 25 Mt. Vernon Tigers vs. Chapel Hill Red Devils

Rivercrest HS Friday , 7pm *Winner is 13-3A No. 1 seed, loser is 13-3A No. 2 seed* ————— Rivercrest Rebels vs. Linden Kildare

Union Grove HS Friday , 6pm *Winner is 15-2A No. 3 seed, loser is 15-2A No. 4 seed* ————— Prairiland Patriots vs winner of New Boston\Queen City

Time and Location TBD

————–

Chisum Mustangs vs. Daingerfield Tigers

Rivercrest HS Monday , 6pm —————- No. 24 Mt. Pleasant Tigers vs. Lucas Lovejoy Leopards

Emory Rains HS

Tuesday , 7pm

————–

Paul Pewitt vs. winner of MV\CH

Time and Location TBD

————

Pittsburg Pirates vs. Mabank

Tyler Junior College

Tuesday , 6pm

—————

Rivercrest Rebels vs. Linden Kildare

Union Grove HS

Friday , 6pm

*Winner is 15-2A No. 3 seed, loser is 15-2A No. 4 seed*

————–

Sulphur Springs Wildcats vs. North Forney Falcons

Lindale HS

Tuesday , 7pm

————-

No. 20 Commerce Tigers vs. Gunter Tigers

Princeton HS