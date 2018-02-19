High School Basketball Playoffs Plus Dillon Wins At Daytona

Girls high school basketball playoffs continue on while the boys begin the postseason this week.

Paris – The Honey Grove Lady Warriors are back in action tonight as they get set to take on powerhouse Martins Mill. The game is set for a 6:00 pm tip-off at McKinney North High School. Tip-off is at 7:00 pm t omorrow night as the North Lamar Panthers take on the Van Vandals on MIX 107.7. The game will be played at Princeton high school. Paris will be up against Mabank on 101.9 KBUS tipping off at 7:30 Tuesday . Also tomorrow, the Prairiland Patriots will be up against Hughes Springs at Mt Vernon high school. Tip-off is 600 pm. Clarksville takes on Carlisle at 600 in Lindale followed by Rivercrest and Hawkins at 8. And tonight Roxton faces Union Hill at Prairiland at 6:30 while Wolfe City is up against North Hopkins at Commerce High School at 700 pm.

Mount Pleasant – The Chapel Hill Lady Devils are back in action while the Mt Vernon Lady Tigers and Winnsboro Lady Raiders clash. The Chapel Hill Girls play tonight against Queen City. The game will be carried live on STAR 96.9 with tip-off set for 8:00 pm. Tomorrow night the rivalry heats up between the Mt Vernon Lady Tigers and Winnsboro Lady Raiders on KLAKE 97.7. Tip-off from Wills Point with a Regional Tournament appearance on the line is scheduled for 6:00 pm. On the boys side tomorrow the Mt. Pleasant Tigers take on Forney from Tyler Junior College on 96.9. Tip-off is at 6:00 pm as well. The Chapel Hill boys take on Queen City tomorrow at 7:00 pm at Ore City. Mt Vernon faces New Boston at Mt. Pleasant at 6:00 pm. Tonight the Daingerfield Tigers are up against Winnsboro at Gladewater at 7:00 while tomorrow night Hughes Springs faces Prairiland in Mt. Vernon at 6:00.

Sulphur Springs – Tomorrow night the rivalry heats up between the Mt Vernon Lady Tigers and Winnsboro Lady Raiders on KLAKE 97.7. Tip-off from Wills Point with a Regional Tournament appearance on the line is 6:00 pm. Tonight the Campbell Lady Indians are up against Union Grove at Mt Pleasant’s Willie Williams Gym beginning at 6:00 pm. The Saltillo girls defeat Ector Friday night, 39-35 to advance to take on Slidell tomorrow night at 7:00 pm in Trenton. The Sulphur Springs boys begin their state-run tomorrow night in Paris against Lovejoy at 7:00. Mt Vernon faces New Boston at Mt Pleasant at 6:00. Commerce plays Pilot Point at Anna at 7:30 . While tonight North Hopkins is up against Wolfe City at Commerce high school and Saltillo plays Avinger at Union Grove. Both games are at 7:00 pm.

LeBron James leads his team to a comeback over Team Steph in the NBA All-Star game, 148-145. James had a 29 point, 10 rebound, double-double to go along with eight assists on his way to earning All-Star game MVP Honors.

It’s the final week of the PyeongChang Winter Olympics and the metal counter shows Norway surging ahead with 26 total medals, including nine gold. Germany shares the lead with nine golds while team USA has compiled ten total with five golds.

And Austin Dillon, in the No. 3, wins The Daytona 500. Dillon lead exactly one lap on the evening, the final lap. It’s the first time a No. 3 car has won Daytona since Dale Earnhardt in 1998.