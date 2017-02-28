High School Basketball Playoffs Resume Plus Mavs Win

Paris – The 14th ranked Paris Wildcats out of class 4A and 4th ranked Clarksville Tigers in 2A are one win away from their respective Regional tournaments. Tonight the Wildcats takes on Brownsboro in the quarterfinals at North Mesquite High School. The game tips off at 7pm on 101.9 KBUS. Clarksville is up against Big Sandy at Emory Rains in a rematch of last years regional quarterfinals, which the Blue Tigers won 56-37. Tip off tonight is at 7. In high school softball last night, the 2nd ranked North Lamar Pantherette’s beat Mt. Vernon 11-0 in five innings. Senior catcher Bailee Nickerson homered, while Junior Reagan Richardson picked up the win in the circle.

Mount Pleasant – Four area teams remain in the boys high school basketball playoffs. The Daingerfield Tigers and Chapel Hill Red Devils meet tonight at Mt. Pleasant High School’s Willie Williams Gym. Meanwhile, Mt. Vernon is up against Elysian Fields at Longview Spring Hill. Tip off is at 8pm . The winners advance to the Class 3A Region 2 Tournament this weekend. Saltillo can punch their ticket to the class A, Region 3 tourney. They’ll have to get past Slidell tonight at Blue Ridge at 7. And the journey begins for the Mt. Vernon Lady Tiger basketball team. They’ll depart for San Antonio tomorrow morning, where Thursday the 6th ranked Lady Tigers play in the state semi-finals against 23rd ranked Buffalo.

Sulphur Springs – Three area teams remain in the boys high school basketball playoffs. In Class A, the Yantis Owls and Saltillo Lions look to punch their ticket to the Region 3 tournament. Yantis meets up with Ector tonight at 6:30 with the winner facing top ranked Lipan this weekend. Saltillo takes on Slidell at Blue Ridge at 7. Meanwhile, Mt. Vernon is up against Elysian Fields at Longview Spring Hill. Tip off is at 8pm . The winners advance to the Class 3A Region 2 Tournament this weekend.

Last night the Dallas Mavericks defense flexes it’s muscles, beating a hot Miami Heat team 96-89. Miami had won 16 of their last 18 games before being shut down by the Mavs. Seth Curry dropped in 29 points. Harrison Barnes had 24. Dallas improves to 24-35 and sit 2 games out of a playoff spot in the West.

In Major League Baseball spring training, the Texas Rangers lose a pair in split squad games. 3-2 to Cleveland and 5-0 to Milwaukee. The losses drop Texas to 1-3 in the Cactus League. The Rangers are back on the field today against Arizona at 2:05pm .

And in the NFL, the Pittsburgh Steelers make Antonio Brown the highest paid wide receiver in the league. Yesterday, Brown signed a four year extension worth $68 million dollars. Now a five time pro-bowler, brown was selected by the Steelers in the 6th round out of Central Michigan in the 2010 draft.