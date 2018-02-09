High School Basketball Plus 2018 Winter Games Underway

Girls high school basketball playoffs begin on Monday while the boys are coming down the stretch of the regular season.

Paris – On February 12, the Prairiland Lady Patriots take on Queen City at Mt Vernon and the Honey Grove Lady Warriors go up against Quinlan Boles at Commerce. Both games tipoff at 6:00 pm. While the North Lamar Pantherettes take on Canton at Greenville high school beginning at 7:30 . Tonight the Paris Wildcats go to Liberty Eylau. North Lamar travels to Pleasant Grove. Chisum hosts Mt Vernon and Rivercrest goes to Cooper.

North Lamar senior baseball player, Zeke Wood, signed his letter of intent earlier this week to continue his playing career. Wood will pitch and play middle infield at NCTC in Gainesville, Texas.

Mount Pleasant – On February 12, the Mt Pleasant Lady Tigers play the bi-district round against Lucas Lovejoy. The game will be carried live on STAR 96.9 with tip-off at 8:00 pm. The Chapel Hill Red Devils will make the short trip to Willie Williams Gym in Mt Pleasant to take on Paul Pewitt in the opening round at 6:00 pm followed by Mt Vernon and Redwater scheduled for 7:30 . Both games are broadcast on KLAKE 97.7.

This evening the Chapel Hill Red Devils are on the road against Como-Pickton. Mt Vernon heads to Paris to face Chisum. The Mt. Pleasant boys are off tonight and will wrap up the regular season on Tuesday against Greenville.

Sulphur Springs – The district 16-5A Co-Champion Sulphur Springs Lady Cats and Texas High Lady Tigers will play tonight to decide who enters the post-season as the district’s No.1 and No. 2 seed. The game will be played this evening at Paris High School tipping off at 7:00 pm. The Mt Vernon Lady Tigers begin the playoffs on February 12 when they meet Redwater at Mt Pleasant. The game will be broadcast on KLAKE 97.7 with tip-off scheduled for 7:30 Monday evening. The Sulphur Springs boys can lock up a district title outright with a road win over Greenville and the Mt Vernon Tigers look to remain unbeaten when they travel to face the Chisum Mustangs.

Last night the Dallas Mavericks fall to the Golden State Warriors, 121-103. Dirk Nowitzki registered 16 points, 11 rebounds, a double-double and added five steals. The Mavs drop to 17-38 on the season.

The Dallas Stars notch a big win beating Chicago, 4-2. Tyler Seguin accounted for two Stars goals to give Dallas 68 points on the season. The Stars maintain a firm hold on the top Wildcard spot in the Western Conference as they prepare for a back to back this evening against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Puck drop at the American Airline Center is set for 7:30

