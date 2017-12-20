High School Basketball Plus Cowboys Send Four To Pro Bowl

Photo by Higgins Brothers Photos

High school basketball teams were in action last night.

Paris – The Prairiland Patriots drop their district opener to the Chapel Hill Red Devils, 59-34. The Mt Vernon Tigers beat Cooper soundly, 77-55, while in non-district action the North Lamar Panthers fall to Hugo, 54-46.

Mount Pleasant – The Mt Pleasant Tigers explode in the fourth quarter to pull away from Hallsville, 70-42 in their district opener. The Chapel Hill Red Devils take down Prairiland, 59-34, while the Mt Vernon Tigers defeat the Cooper Bulldogs soundly, 77-55.

Sulphur Springs – The Sulphur Springs Wildcats turn the second half into a dunk fest and pull away from Pine Tree, 70-50 in the district opener. The Mt Vernon Tigers continue to stay hot winning their first district game as well, beating the Cooper Bulldogs, 77-55, while the CHESS Lady Knights have now won 11 out of 13 after beating Yantis, 66-48.

The Texas High School Football State Championships begin today. In the Class-A, Division I, State Title game Jonesboro will take on Borden County at 11:00 am , followed by Strawn against Balmorhea at 3:00 pm in the A Division II game at 3:00 pm. The nightcap game is expected to be an explosive one in Class-2A, Division I, as the Mart Panthers take on the Refugio Bobcats scheduled to kick off at 7:00 pm. Tomorrow will feature the Class-2A, Division II, and Class-3A State Championships.

Last night the Dallas Stars collect a point but fall in overtime to Washington, 4-3. Alexander Radulov had two points on the night, including a third-period goal to put the Stars up 3-2, but Dallas wouldn’t be able to hang on. The Stars have 39 points on the season with an 18-14-3 record and sit just outside of a wildcard spot in the Western Conference.

The Texas Rangers were dealt a blow to the starting rotation yesterday when Martin Perez was ruled to be out for the next 4-5 months following an injury with a bull. The Rangers lefty was allegedly frightened by a bull and fell down at his ranch in Venezuela when the injury occurred on his non-throwing elbow.

And the Dallas Cowboys will be sending four to the 2018 Pro-Bowl. Offensive Linemen Tyron Smith, Travis Frederick, and Zach Martin were the NFC leading vote-getters at their respective positions while Defensive End Demarcus Lawrence makes his first pro-bowl selection.