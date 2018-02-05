High School Basketball Plus Eagles Win First Super Bowl

(AP Photo/Eric Gay)

High school basketball is coming down the stretch with teams making their case for the postseason.

Paris – The Prairiland Patriots find themselves back in the mix with a win over Como-Pickton, 61-23. North Lamar takes down Atlanta on the road 43-29 moving into 2nd place in the district standings. Paris falls to Pleasant Grove in Texarkana, 56-48 while the Chisum Mustangs stumble against Winnsboro, 71-57. Clarksville defeats Detroit, 80-44 and Rivercrest take down Avery, 47-44.

Mount Pleasant – The Mt Pleasant Tigers win a big game Friday over the Texas High Tigers, 77-50, setting up an even bigger match tomorrow night with Sulphur Springs with the district title on the line. The Mt Vernon Tigers take care of business to win their district crown after a 65-52 victory over Chapel Hill. The Purple Lady Tigers head to the postseason with big momentum after beating the Lady Devils, 60-44. The Saltillo Lady Lions beat Miller Grove, 60-32 while the Saltillo boys are edged out, 45-43.

Sulphur Springs – The Mt Vernon Tigers and Lady Tigers come away with a huge sweep of the Chapel Hill Red Devils and Lady Devils. First, the Mt Vernon girls upset the previously unbeaten Lady Devils, 60-44. The boys would follow up with a 65-52 win to capture a district crown. Sulphur Bluff takes down Fannindel, 50-42. Yantis throttles Union Hill, 58-24 and Miller Grove defeats Saltillo, 45-43 while the Saltillo Lady Lions win over the Lady Hornets, 60-32.

On Saturday the Dallas Stars used four second period goals to crush the Minnesota Wild, 6-1. Tyler Seguin contributed three points on the night with a goal to go along with a pair of assists as the Stars build up to 64 points on the season. Dallas continues to hold the top Wildcard spot in the Western Conference as they prepare for the New York Rangers tonight at 7:30 .

The Dallas Mavericks win an old rivalry game over Sacramento 106-99. Big man, Dwight Powell, lead the Mavs with 18 points and nine rebounds as Dallas improves to 17-36 on the season. The Mavs take on the L-A Clippers tonight on the road at 9:30 .

And there would be no come back this time as the Philadelphia Eagles beat the New England Patriots, 41-33 to win the franchises first championship. Eagles quarterback and Austin, Texas native, Nick Foles, was named Super Bowl 52’s Most Valuable Player after throwing for 373 yards and totaling four touchdowns on the night. The Patriots become the first team in NFL history to lose a game after their starting quarterback throws for over 500 yards and at least three touchdowns. The Eagles and Patriots combined to set an NFL postseason record for most combined yards with at over 1,150.