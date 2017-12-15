High School Basketball Plus Lions Battle West Florida for Championship

High school basketball teams are back on the court this weekend.

—

Paris – In a Red River Valley battle the Chisum Mustangs bring in the Detroit Eagles tipping off at 7:30 . The Paris Wildcats look to get on track on their home court when they welcome in the Hugo Buffalo. The North Lamar Panthers will host Idabel at Panther Gym.

—

Mount Pleasant – The Mt. Vernon Tigers are 11-0 and look to stay perfect when they welcome in the New Boston Lions. The Mt. Pleasant Tigers host Whitehouse at Willie Williams Gym. The Chapel Hill Red Devils continue play at the Martins Mill Tournament while the Lady Devils play a district home game against Cooper.

—

Sulphur Springs – The North Hopkins Panthers welcome in the Saltillo Lions. The Sulphur Springs Wildcats travel up I30 to visit Royse City while the Lady Cats continue district play on the road against Hallsville. The Mt. Vernon Tigers are 11-0 and look to stay perfect when they welcome in the New Boston Lions. Games tonight tip off at 7:30 .

—

The Texas A&M-Commerce Lion football team will play for the NCAA Division II National Championship on Saturday against West Florida. The Commerce Lions defeated Harding in the Semi-Finals 31-17 to advance to the title game. West Florida beat top seeded Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Texas A&M Commerce enters the contest with a 12-1 record on the season and will be lead by Quarterback Luis Perez, who last week was selected as Regional Offensive Player of the Year. Kick off on Saturday between Texas A&M Commerce and West Florida for the Division II National Championship is set 6pm in Kansas City, Kansas.

—

The Dallas Mavericks fall to the Golden State Warriors 112 – 97. The Mavericks head back out on the road to take on the Spurs Saturday.

—

And the Dallas Cowboys look to keep their playoff hopes alive when they kick off against the Oakland Raiders on Sunday Night Football. The Cowboys are 7-6 on the season and will be playing their final game without all-pro running back Ezekiel Elliott, who is scheduled to return from his six-game suspension next week against Seattle. Kick off on Sunday between the Cowboys and Raiders is set for 7:30 .

—

Notable games of interest for the Cowboys include the Lions against the Bears, the Packers facing the Panthers and the Falcons taking on the Buccaneers.

—