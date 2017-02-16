High School Basketball Plus Napoli Back with Rangers

Paris – Girls high school basketball playoffs continue with the area round tonight and tomorrow for Red River Valley teams. The Rivercrest Lady Rebels have a quick turnaround after Tuesday bi-district championship. Tonight they’ll take on 2A top ranked Martins Mill. Tip off from Mt. Vernon high school is at 6pm. Tomorrow the Prairiland Lady Patriots are up against West Rusk. The game will be played at Ore City, tipping off at 6:30. And in a Red River Valley showdown, the Honey Grove Lady Warriors face the Clarksville Lady Tigers at Paris High School. Tip off tomorrow is at 7pm. The boys begin post season play early next week. Visit East Texas Radio dot com for updates.

Last night the Dallas Mavericks fall to the Detroit Pistons 98-91. Dirk lead the way with 24 points and 10 rebounds for his 400 career double-double. The Mavs dropped to 22-34 on the season and remain three games out of playoff spot in the Western Conference. Dallas is back on the court tomorrow when they travel to Minnesota.

Tonight the Dallas Stars look to break out of a slump against the Minnesota Wild. The Stars have lost six of their last seven, but have beat Minnesota in three of their four meetings this season. The Wild currently have 80 points on the season. Puck drop tonight is at 7pm.

And after having no issues following a standard physical, the Texas Rangers are scheduled to officially announce the signing of 1st baseman, Mike Napoli, to the team. Napoli’s contract with the team is for one year and $6 million dollars with a second year club option worth $11 million. He’ll immediately be added to the 40-man roster after Prince Fielder and Jake Diekman were moved to the 60-day disabled list.