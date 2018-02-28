High School Basketball Plus Rangers Ink Lincecum

In high school basketball last night in Mount Pleasant Tigers involved in another thriller. Buddy McGill made two free throws with 2.4 seconds left to put the Tigers up by 2. The final was MP 80 Little Elm 78. The Tigers head to Garland to take on Lancaster at 7:30 pm Friday night. Meanwhile, the Mt Vernon boys continued their winning ways as they defeated Sabine 59-53. They now head to Rockwall Heath on Friday night at 8:00 pm as they’ll take on Kemp. Chapel Hill boys’ season ended last night with a 40-33 loss to Troup. And the great season for the Sulphur Springs Wildcats came to a close as they lost to Prosper last night in a nail-biter 69 to 64.

Don’t forget tomorrow afternoon at 3:00 pm, the Mount Vernon Lady Tigers will face Brock at the Alamodome in San Antonio. The game will be broadcast on KLAKE 9.77 and online at klake977.com

Former Cy Young Award winner Tim Lincecum has agreed to a deal with the Texas Rangers. The 33-year-old right-hander last pitched in 2016, going 2-6 with a 9.16 ERA in nine starts with the Los Angeles Angels. Speaking of the Rangers, they took on the Dodgers, yesterday afternoon and played to a 4-4 tie. They take on the Chicago White Sox this afternoon at 2:05 pm.

The NFL competition committee has reached a “unanimous” agreement that some of the league’s most debated catch controversies should be ruled complete in the future, according to committee member and New York Giants owner John Mara. They include plays involving Dallas Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant in the 2014 playoffs and Detroit Lions receiver Calvin Johnson in 2010, Mara said, and have prompted a discussion during meetings here at the scouting combine geared toward rewriting the rule for the 2018 season.

Papa John’s is no longer the official pizza of the NFL. CEO Steve Ritchie said on the company’s earnings conference call that the league and the company mutually decided it was in their best interests for Papa John’s, which became the official pizza of the league in 2010, to give up the designation.