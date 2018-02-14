High School Basketball Plus Shaun White Scores Snowboarding Gold

Area high school boys basketball wrapped up the regular season last night as the girls continue their playoff march.

Paris – The Paris Wildcats capture the No. 2 seed in district 14-4A after beating Pittsburg 67-43. Paris will match up with Mabank to open the postseason next Tuesday . North Lamar grabs a playoff spot as well after beating Liberty Eylau, 58-51 and will be up against Van. Prairiland takes down Winnsboro, 60-51 to qualify for the postseason while Rivercrest throttles Maud, 73-35. In the area round of the girls’ playoffs, the Rivercrest Lady Rebels take on Campbell tomorrow night at Mt Vernon at 8:00 pm while the Honey Grove Lady Warriors prepare to take on Hawkins. Time and location are still to be determined.

Mount Pleasant – The Mt Pleasant Tigers solidify the No. 2 seed out of district 16-5A with a 72-45 win over Greenville. The Tigers will match up with the No. 3 seed out of 15-5A. The playoff-bound Chapel Hill Red Devils throttle Cooper, 75-25 while district champ, Mt Vernon beats Como Pickton, 61-27. Rivercrest takes down Maud, 73-35. Hughes Springs beats Hooks, 60-48. Saltillo defeats Sulphur Bluff, 52-37. Pewitt falls to New Boston, 66-38. Pittsburg loses to Paris, 67-43, while Daingerfield suffers an upset at the hands of Queen City. In the Area round of the girls playoffs the Chapel Hill Lady Devils take on Harmony tomorrow night at Ore City. The game will be carried live on STAR 96.9 while the Mt Vernon Lady Tigers take on Winona on Thursday at Emory Rains on KLAKE 97.7. Both games tip off at 6:30 . The Saltillo Lady Lions will be up against Ector with details being worked out.

Sulphur Springs – The Sulphur Springs Wildcats capture an unbeaten district title with a 78-45 win over Hallsville. The Wildcats will face the No. 4 seed out of District 15-5A. The Mt Vernon boys also go undefeated in district after a 61-27 win over Como-Pickton. Saltillo takes down Sulphur Bluff, 52-37. Commerce crushes Howe, 78-47. The North Hopkins Panthers fall late at the hands of Dallas-Gateway, 41-36. Campbell falls to Martins Mill, 58-28 and Cumby loses to Quinlan Boles, 75-43. Be sure to check easttexasradio.com for Bi-district round playoff information.

The Dallas Mavericks fall last night to the Sacramento Kings, 114-109. JJ Barea had a 19 points, 13 assist double-double on the night, but Dallas drops to 18-40 on the season. The Mavs will be off during the All-Star break where rookie guard Dennis Smith Jr. will take part in the annual Slam Dunk Contest on Saturday .

Our medal counter in the PyeongChang Winter Olympics has the Netherlands now even with Norway with 11 total medals. Germany leads with six golds while team USA follows closely behind with four gold and seven total. The U.S. added their forth 1st place victory after 31-year-old Shaun White dazzled in the men’s halfpipe. Four more medals will be up for grabs today in South Korea.