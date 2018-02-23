High School Basketball Plus Stars Get Back On Track Vs. Kings

High School basketball playoffs march on with the girls starting Regional Tournament play while the boys tip off in the Area Round.

—

Paris – Last night the Rivercrest Rebels were eliminated at the hands of Mighty Martins Mill, 65-34. Roxton ends their season in a loss to Slidell, 63-23. The Clarksville Tigers are still alive in the Red River Valley. The Dodd City boys fall to Yantis, 63-59 in overtime, while the Dodd City girls prepare for the Class A Region III Tournament this evening against Huckabay. Game time is 5:00 pm at Mansfield High School. Tonight Clarksville will seek to move past North Hopkins. The game will also be at Mt Vernon and is scheduled for Friday at 8:00.

—

The Paris Wildcat and Lady Cat soccer teams continue district play as they visit Bonham. The girls begin at 5:30 . The boys follow at 7:15 . The North Lamar Panthers and Pantherettes will take on Community with the girls at home at RL Maddox Stadium while the boys take to the road. Match time is at 7:15 .

—

Mount Pleasant – Last night the Saltillo Lions advance to the Regional Quarterfinal round following a win over Ector, 57-50. Next the Lions will match up with Yantis.

—

The Chapel Hill Lady Devils and Mt Vernon Lady Tigers are in the Class 3A Region II Tournament tonight at Rockwall Heath High School. The Mt Vernon girls open against Sunnyvale at 6:00 pm. The Lady Devils follow against Pottsboro at 8:00. Both games will be carried live on KLAKE 97.7. Boys action includes the Mt Pleasant Tigers take on Frisco Liberty at Rockwall High beginning at 7:30 on Star 96.9. The Chapel Hill boys take on Jefferson at Hallsville starting at 7:00. Hughes Springs plays Troup at Longview at 6:00. Daingerfield faces Sabine at 7:30 in Gladewater and the Mt Vernon boys go to Emory Rains to play White Oak at 6:00 pm.

—

Sulphur Springs – The Yantis and Saltillo boys advance and will face off next in the Regional Quarterfinals. Yantis took down Dodd City, 63-59 in overtime, while Saltillo held off Ector, 57-50. Meanwhile, Miller Grove’s season came to an end at the hands of Irving Universal, 77-60.

The Mt. Vernon Lady Tigers are back in the Class 3A Region II Tournament at Rockwall Heath High School. Seeking their second straight state tournament appearance. The Purple Lady Tigers tip-off tonight against Sunnyvale at 6:00 pm on KLAKE 97.7. The Sulphur Springs boys take on Frisco Lone Star tonight at Princeton beginning at 7:00 pm. The Mt Vernon boys go to Emory Rains to play White Oak at 6:30 . North Hopkins takes on Clarksville at Mt Vernon at 8:00. Commerce faces Alba-Golden in Emory at 8:00 as well.

—

Following a week of controversy, the Dallas Mavericks finally hit the floor after the All-Star break. The Mavs will be on the road to take on the LA Lakers at the Staple Center. The admittedly tanking Mavs are 18-40 on the season. The Lakers have shown improvement, but are still 23-34. Tip-off tonight is at 9:30 .

—

In college hoops, Drexel makes history overcoming the biggest deficit in NCAA D1 Men’s basketball history. After trailing by 34 points, 53-19, Drexel rallied back to defeat Delaware, 85-83.

—

The Stars bounced back to beat the LA Kings, 2-0. The Stars scored the first goal off the stick of Tyler Seguin in the third period. Alexander Radulov netted the second with only a minute remaining. The Stars now have 74 points on the season and maintain their hold on a playoff spot in the Western Conference.

—