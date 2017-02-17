High School Basketball Plus Stars Woes Continue

Paris – Last night in the Area round of the girls high school basketball playoffs, the Rivercrest Lady Rebels saw their season come to an end at the hands of top ranked Martins Mill, 75-31. With their win, Martins Mill will face the winner of the Honey Grove Lady Warriors and Clarksville Lady Tigers. They’ll take to the floor tonight at Paris High School with tip off at 7pm. The Prairiland Lady Patriots are also in area round action this evening. They’ll be up against West Rusk at Ore City high school. Tip off is at 6:30. The boys begin post season play early next week. Visit East Texas Radio dot com for updates.

Mount Pleasant – Last night in the Area round of the girls high school basketball playoffs, the 6th ranked Mt. Vernon Lady Tigers advance after beating Winona 59-48. The Lady Tigers play the winner of Prairiland and West Rusk. The Rivercrest Lady Rebels saw their season come to an end at the hands of top ranked Martins Mill, 75-31. With their win, Martins Mill will face the winner of the Honey Grove Lady Warriors and Clarksville Lady Tigers. And tonight the 11th ranked Chapel Hill Lady Devils are on the court against Harmony. The game is at Hallsville high school and will be broadcast on Star 96.9. Tip off this season is at 6. The boys begin post season play early next week. Visit East Texas Radio dot com for updates.

Sulphur Springs – Last night in the Area round of the girls high school basketball playoffs, the 6th ranked Mt. Vernon Lady Tigers advance after beating Winona 59-48. The Lady Tigers improve to 29-6 and will play the winner of Prairiland and West Rusk. The 14th ranked Winnsboro Lady Raiders next opponent will be Elysian Fields. They’ll meet at Hughes Springs high school tonight. The Lady Raiders are 21-12 overall on the season. Tip off tonight is at 6:30. The Sulphur Springs Wildcats open the playoffs against North Forney at Lindale High School Tuesday night. Tip off will be at 7. And the 20th ranked Commerce Tigers play the bi-district round against Gunter. The game on Tuesday will be played at Princeton High at 6pm.

The Dallas Stars woes continue last night, falling to the Minnesota Wild 3-1. Cody Eakin scored the lone goal for the Stars, who drop to 22-27-10 on the season, with 54 points. Dallas has lost seven of their eight and will head home to the American Airline Center tomorrow to host the Tampa Bay Lightening. Puck drop is at 7pm.

In college hoops, top ranked Gonzaga crushes San Francisco 59-96. Number five Arizona defeats Washington State 78-59. 7th ranked Oregon defeats Utah 79-61. And unranked Michigan upsets number 11 Wisconsin 64-58.

And the Dallas Mavericks head into the All-Star break currently 12th in the Western Conference. After a very slow start to the season, Head Coach Rick Carlisle and the Mavs have been on the right track winning 11 of their last 18 games. Guard Wesley Mathews will represent Dallas in the 3 point shoot out on Saturday.