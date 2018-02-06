High School Basketball Plus UIL Rulings And Stars Pick Up Home Win

The State Executive Committee of the University Interscholastic League met Monday to issue penalties for UIL rule violations.—

The UIL issued Avinger High School and Yantis High School penalties for fighting with opponents. Avinger head basketball coach David Schubert and Yantis head basketball coach Mike McMinn were both granted two years probation and a public reprimand for their involvement in an altercation between the two teams on Jan. 19.

Avinger assistant basketball coach Nate Jones and Yantis assistant basketball coach Jerry Burton were both issued one-year probation and a public reprimand.

The UIL suspended three Avinger student-athletes and three Yantis student-athletes.

The Avinger and Yantis boys basketball teams were both placed on one-year probation.

—-

Tonight’s boy’s basketball contest between Avinger and Yantis will be with a closed gym to the public.

—

Other area basketball teams will take to the court tonight with playoff seeding on the line.

—

Paris – The North Lamar Panthers look to keep pace for a district title when they host the Pittsburg Pirates. The Paris Wildcats bring in Atlanta to Wildcat Gym. The Chisum Mustangs host the Chapel Hill Red Devils. In a critical game the Prairiland Patriots will travel to visit the Cooper Bulldogs. The Clarksville Tigers and Rivercrest Rebels square off at Prairiland high school. Honey Grove goes to Blue Ridge. Detroit brings in Maud while Roxton hosts Saltillo.

—

Mount Pleasant – The Mt Pleasant Tigers window of opportunity for a district title opens up tonight when they take to the road to face the Sulphur Springs Wildcats. Both teams have only one loss on the district season. The Chapel Hill Red Devils are also on the road visiting the Chisum Mustangs. Pittsburg will visit North Lamar, while the Rivercrest Rebels and Clarksville Tigers play a neutral site game at Prairiland high school.

—

Sulphur Springs – The Sulphur Springs Wildcats can leave no doubt for a district title tonight when they bring in the Mt. Pleasant Tigers to Wildcat Gym. Both teams have only one loss on the district season with the winner likely to take the 16-5A crown. The Saltillo Lions travel to visit the Roxton Lions. The Cumby Trojans welcome the Campbell Indians while the Cooper Bulldogs play a critical game at home against Prairiland.

—

Last night the Dallas Mavericks lose a tight game to the L-A Clippers, 104-101. Wesley Mathews scored a team-high 23 points for the Mavs in a game that went back and forth. Big man, Dirk Nowitzki, registered his 50,000th minute played to become the only player in NBA history to win a league MVP, a finals MVP, collect 30,000 points, and play 50,000 minutes all logged in 20 seasons with one team. Dallas drops to 17-37.

—

The Dallas Stars notch a big win last night over the New York Rangers, 2-1. Tyler Seguin continued his stellar play with a goal in the 2nd period as the Stars collect their 66th points of the season. Dallas now has a firm grasp on the top Wildcard spot in the Western Conference while Minnesota holds the second spot with 61 points.

—

And police in Foxborough, Massachusetts are investigating a break-in at the home of New England Patriots Tight End, Rob Gronkowski. State and local police responded to the alleged incident at around 6:00 pm last night after Gronk returned to his home on Monday evening following Sunday’s Super Bowl against the Eagles.