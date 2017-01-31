High School Basketball Preview Plus Mavs Win Again

Paris – Last night featured the Crosstown Showdown between the Paris and North Lamar girls basketball teams. The Pantherette’s came away with a decisive 72-39 win to improve to 6-2 in district 14-4A. The Lady Cats drop to 2-6. Tonight at Panther Gym, the North Lamar and Paris boys hit the hardwood for their third meeting of the season. Tip off on MIX 107.7 is set for 7:30. But the Wildcats and Panthers won’t be the only Lamar County Rivalry tonight as the Prairiland Patriots host the Chisum Mustangs at Patriot Gym. The girls tip off at 6pm. The boys will follow.

Mount Pleasant – Fresh off an overtime win in Hallsville, the Mt. Pleasant Tigers soccer team looks to improve to 2-0 when they host Pine Tree tonight at Sam Parker Field. Match time is 7pm. The 24th ranked Mt. Pleasant men’s basketball team is seeking their 12th straight win tonight at Willie Williams gym against Marshall. The Mt. Pleasant girls will play the Lady Mavs on the road. Both games tip off at 7:30. The Mt. Vernon Lady Tigers check in as the 6th ranked team in the state in class 3A. They’ll look to stay perfect in district 13-3A on the road in a clash with 14th ranked Winnsboro. Tip off is at 6pm. The 7-1 Mt. Vernon boys and Winnsboro boys will follow at 7:30.

Sulphur Springs – Tonight the Sulphur Springs soccer team looks to bounce back after dropping their first district contest. They’ll be at home tonight against Marshall. Match time is at 7pm. Area basketball teams are also back in action tonight. The Sulphur Springs boys are 7-1 and will be in Texarkana to take on Texas High. The Lady Cats check in at number 17 in class 5A. Tonight they’ll occupy Wildcat Gym to host the Texas High Lady Tigers. Tip off to both games is set for 7:30. The Mt. Vernon Lady Tigers are the 6th ranked team in the state in class 3A. They’ll look to stay perfect in district 13-3A on the road in a clash with 14th ranked Winnsboro. Tip off is at 6pm. The 7-1 Mt. Vernon boys and Winnsboro boys will follow at 7:30.

Last night the Dallas Mavericks beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 104-97. Yogi Ferrell had a huge night for the Mavs, dropping in 19 points, and added five rebounds, four steals and three assists. Dallas improves to 18-30 on the season and have won six of their last nine games. The Mavs take on Philadelphia tomorrow night at the American Airline Center. Tip off is at 7:30.

Major League Baseball is demanding the St. Louis Cardinals hand over their top two draft picks in 2017, as well as $2 million dollars to the Houston Astros. The penalty reimbursement comes as a result of an investigation of former Cardinals scouting director, Chris Correa, breaching the Astros baseball operations database.

And the countdown is on to Super Bowl 51. The experienced New England Patriots take on the high powered Atlanta Falcons. Kickoff on Super Bowl Sunday is scheduled for 5:30.