High School Basketball Results Plus Mavericks Beat Spurs

Area high school basketball teams were on the floor last night.

Paris – The Chisum Mustangs pick up a solid win over the Tom Bean Tomcats last night, 57-55. Tanner Flippen and Cam Branum lead the way with 12 points apiece. The Prairiland Patriots fall to Avery on their home court, 52-38. The North Lamar Panthers lose to Melissa, 76-58, while the Pantherettes drop their game to Emory Rains, 54-20, and the Paris Lady Cats get edged out by Princeton, 56-54.

Mount Pleasant – The Mt Pleasant Tigers continue their upward trend with a convincing win over the Longview Lobos, 52-36. The Tigers improve to 10-2 on the season. The Mt Vernon Tigers were able to edge out Mineola yesterday to remain unbeaten, 73-69. The Mt Vernon Lady Tigers opened up district play with a dominating 71-17 win over the Chisum Lady Mustangs. Teams in the area will be back on the court on Friday night.

Sulphur Springs – The Mt Vernon Tigers and Lady Tigers pick up solid wins. The Lady Tigers collect their first district victory 71-17 over the Chisum Lady Mustangs improving to 11-5 overall on the season. The Mt Vernon boys, meanwhile, edged out Mineola, 73-69 to remain unbeaten on the season. The 20th ranked Yantis Owls take down Fannindel, 74-32 and Sulphur Bluff falls to Ector, 67-59.

The Dallas Mavericks pull off one of the biggest upsets of the night beating the San Antonio Spurs, 95-89. JJ Barea, Yogi Ferrell, and Wesley Matthews lead the way for the Mavs with 16 points apiece. Big man, Dwight Powell, notched 12 points, 12-rebound double-double. The Mavs improve to 8-20 on the season and face another tough challenge tomorrow night when they visit the Golden State Warriors. Tip-off on Thursday night is set for 9:30 pm.

The Texas Rangers have been active so far this off-season signing pitchers Mike Minor and Chris Martin. Now the team is in the preliminary stages to discuss a potential deal for Cy Young winner, Zack Greinke from the Arizona Diamondbacks. Reports state the talks between the teams have begun and the Rangers are not on Greinke’s 15-team no-trade clause in his contract.

