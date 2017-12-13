High School Basketball Results Plus Mavericks Beat Spurs

Area high school basketball teams were on the floor last night.
Paris – The Chisum Mustangs pick up a solid win over the Tom Bean Tomcats last night, 57-55. Tanner Flippen and Cam Branum lead the way with 12 points apiece. The Prairiland Patriots fall to Avery on their home court, 52-38. The North Lamar Panthers lose to Melissa, 76-58, while the Pantherettes drop their game to Emory Rains, 54-20, and the Paris Lady Cats get edged out by Princeton, 56-54.
Mount Pleasant – The Mt Pleasant Tigers continue their upward trend with a convincing win over the Longview Lobos, 52-36. The Tigers improve to 10-2 on the season. The Mt Vernon Tigers were able to edge out Mineola yesterday to remain unbeaten, 73-69. The Mt Vernon Lady Tigers opened up district play with a dominating 71-17 win over the Chisum Lady Mustangs. Teams in the area will be back on the court on Friday night.
The 20th ranked Yantis Owls take down Fannindel, 74-32 and Sulphur Bluff falls to Ector, 67-59.
The Dallas Mavericks pull off one of the biggest upsets of the night beating the San Antonio Spurs, 95-89. JJ Barea, Yogi Ferrell, and Wesley Matthews lead the way for the Mavs with 16 points apiece. Big man, Dwight Powell, notched 12 points, 12-rebound double-double. The Mavs improve to 8-20 on the season and face another tough challenge tomorrow night when they visit the Golden State Warriors. Tip-off on Thursday night is set for 9:30 pm.
The Texas Rangers have been active so far this off-season signing pitchers Mike Minor and Chris Martin. Now the team is in the preliminary stages to discuss a potential deal for Cy Young winner, Zack Greinke from the Arizona Diamondbacks. Reports state the talks between the teams have begun and the Rangers are not on Greinke’s 15-team no-trade clause in his contract.
And the as the Dallas Cowboys prepare for the Oakland Raiders this coming Sunday the ‘Boys can still make the playoffs if they win out and get help from other teams in the NFC. Along with going 3-0 the rest of the way the Cowboys will need Detroit and Green Bay to lose one game apiece and the Atlanta Falcons will need to drop two games. The Packers and Lions face each other in week 17 while the Falcons will be up against division rivals New Orleans and Carolina in weeks 16 and 17.