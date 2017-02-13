High School Basketball Results Plus Pitcher and Catcher Report This Week

Paris – Tonight the playoffs begin for area high school girls basketball. The North Lamar Pantherette’s are up against Brownsboro at 6pm at Royse City. The game will be carried on MIX 107.7. In class 3A, Prairiland plays Queen City at 6 at Mt. Vernon. And in Class 2A, Honey Grove plays North Hopkins on Monday at 6 at Commerce. Clarksville plays Carlisle Monday at 7 in Gladewater. And on Tuesday Rivercrest takes on Hawkins at Mt. Vernon with tip off at 7:45. On Friday the Paris Wildcats win career game number 499 for coach Billy Mack Steed, beating Liberty Eylau 93-56. North Lamar has the inside track to a playoff spot, upsetting Pleasant Grove 37-35. And the Chisum Mustangs falls to Mt. Vernon 69-46.

Mount Pleasant – Girls high school basketball playoffs tip off tonight with the Bi-District round. The Mt. Pleasant Lady Tigers play Lucas Lovejoy tonight at Emory Rains High school. The game will be carried live on KLAKE 97.7. Tip off is at 7pm. The Mt. Vernon Lady Tigers take on Hughes Springs this evening at Daingerfield High school. That game will be on Star 96.9, tipping off at 6:30. And the Chapel Hill Lady Devils are up against New Boston tonight. The two teams will meet at Rivercrest at 6:30. In boys hoops on Friday night the Chapel Hill Red Devils inch closer to a district title, beating Como Pickton 69-24. The Mt. Vernon Tigers are neck and neck with Chapel Hill after beating Chisum 69-46. Pittsburg captured a playoff spot after beating Atlanta 63-48. And Daingerfield beats New Boston 52-43.

Sulphur Springs – Girls high school basketball playoffs tip off with the Bi-District round. District Champion, Sulphur Springs, will be at Rockwall Heath to take on North Forney high school. The game tonight will tip off at 7:30. The 13-3A champion Mt. Vernon Lady Tigers take on Hughes Springs this evening at Daingerfield High school. That game will be on Star 96.9, tipping off at 6:30. And in Class 2A, North Hopkins plays Honey Grove tonight at 6 at Commerce. The Sulphur Springs boys took care of business against Greenville Friday night, 74-28 to improve to 9-2 in 16-5A. District 23-1A Champion, Saltillo wins 66-41 over Roxton.

The Dallas Mavericks dominate the Orlando Magic Saturday night 112-80. All 12 Mavs dressed out scored in the game. Wesley Mathews lead with 20 while Salah Mejri grabbed 15 rebounds in only 19 minutes. Dallas improves to 22-32 on the season, only two games out of playoff spot in the West.

As the Mavs have won eight of their last 11, the Stars have lost eight of their last 11, including last nights defeat to Nashville 5-3. The Stars have 54 points on the season and sit outside of a Wildcard Spot.

And pitchers and Catchers report on Wednesday in Major League Baseball. The first full squad workout will be next Tuesday.