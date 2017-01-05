High School Basketball Scores Plus Stars Lose in OT

In high school basketball….

NL boys basketball defeats Canton 46-30. Menderiz Gray led the way with 20 points for the Panthers.

NL Pantherettes win over Quinlan Boles tonight 35-27 in final game before district.

Chisum defeats Cooper 46-29. Tanner Flippen 14 Pts. Justin Porter 13 Pts.

No. 20 Mount Vernon 69, Prairiland 48.

The Number 2 Clarksville girls beat Avery 49-35

Final: Paris 4 Crandall 1. Estephany Balderas had a hat trick. Laney Madding had one. Tieren Gates had 2 assists & Deagan Dingman had 1.

Due to cold weather concerns, Friday’s game @ Kennedale has been CANCELLED & moved to Saturday at 7:00pm

—

The Dallas Cowboys have signed guard Jonathan Cooper to a deal that lasts as long as they are in the playoffs. To fit him on the 53-man roster, the Cowboys waived guard Ryan Seymour. Cooper, 6-2, 310 pounds, has started 14 of his 29 career games. The Cowboys are expecting guard La’el Collins, who has been on injured reserve since October because of a toe injury, to be available at some point in the playoffs, but Cooper will give them more depth along the offensive line. The Cowboys can make three more roster moves during the postseason, not including calling up players from their practice squad.

—

The Montreal Canadiens beat the Dallas Stars in overtime 4-3 on Wednesday night. Dallas’ Esa Lindell Tyler Seguin and John Klingberg all scored for the Stars.The Stars are 2-8 in overtime games. Next up for the Stars: At St. Louis on Saturday to open a three-game trip.