High School Basketball Wrap Up And Thrilling Finish In Minnesota

Eric Kaufman
Photo by Tony Corso tonycorsoimages.com
Paris – The Paris Wildcat basketball team wins on the road over their rival North Lamar Saturday night, 52-38 in their first district contest. The Pantherettes edge out the Paris Lady Cats, 43-38 to get back in the playoff picture. The Chisum Mustangs fall to Chapel Hill, 56-31, while the Cooper Bulldogs edge out the Prairiland Patriots, 47-46, and Roxton falls to Miller Grove, 60-47. Teams return to the floor tomorrow night.
Mount Pleasant – The Mt Pleasant Tiger basketball team comes up just short of a thrilling upset as they fall to the Sulphur Springs Wildcats, 57-54. The loss drops the Tigers to 4-1 in district play. The Mt Pleasant Lady Tigers lose on the road to the Lady Cats, 68-33. The Chapel Hill Red Devils and Lady Devils sweep Chisum with the boys winning over the Mustangs, 56-31, while the fourth-ranked Chapel Hill girls throttle the Lady Mustangs, 75-34.
Sulphur Springs – The Sulphur Springs Wildcat hoops team hang on to stay at the top of the district standings edging out a win over the Mt Pleasant Tigers on the road, 57-54, improving their district record to 5-0. The Sulphur Springs girls stay unbeaten as well with a convincing, 68-33 win over the Lady Tigers. The Saltillo boys throttle Fannindel, 83-40 and Miller Grove defeats Roxton, 60-47.
The Dallas Mavericks fall to the L-A Lakers Saturday afternoon, 101-107. Yogi Ferrell had 11 points, 10 rebound double-double, while rookie Dennis Smith Jr. dropped in a game-high 23 points, but it wouldn’t be enough as the Lakers win their 5th straight. The Mavs travel to face the Denver Nuggets tomorrow night on the road with tip-off at 8:00 pm.
Last Saturday night at the A-A-C the Dallas Stars lose to Colorado, 4-1. Dallas is still in good position for the playoffs with 51 points, and return to the ice today against the Boston Bruins with puck drop coming at noon.
And in what will go down as one of the most memorable Divisional rounds in NFL playoff history, the Minnesota Miracle happens as quarterback Case Keenum finds Stephon Diggs for a 61-yard touchdown as time expires to give the Vikings a 29-24 win over the New Orleans Saints. They’ll take on the Philadelphia Eagles, who defeated the Atlanta Falcons, 15-10. The biggest upset of the weekend came when the Jacksonville Jaguars beat the Pittsburgh Steelers, 45-42. The Jags will be up against the New England Patriots, who make their record 7th straight Conference Championship appearance after throttling Tennessee, 35-14.

