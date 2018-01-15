High School Basketball Wrap Up And Thrilling Finish In Minnesota

Paris – The Paris Wildcat basketball team wins on the road over their rival North Lamar Saturday night, 52-38 in their first district contest. The Pantherettes edge out the Paris Lady Cats, 43-38 to get back in the playoff picture. The Chisum Mustangs fall to Chapel Hill, 56-31, while the Cooper Bulldogs edge out the Prairiland Patriots, 47-46, and Roxton falls to Miller Grove, 60-47. Teams return to the floor tomorrow night.

—

Mount Pleasant – The Mt Pleasant Tiger basketball team comes up just short of a thrilling upset as they fall to the Sulphur Springs Wildcats, 57-54. The loss drops the Tigers to 4-1 in district play. The Mt Pleasant Lady Tigers lose on the road to the Lady Cats, 68-33. The Chapel Hill Red Devils and Lady Devils sweep Chisum with the boys winning over the Mustangs, 56-31, while the fourth-ranked Chapel Hill girls throttle the Lady Mustangs, 75-34.

—

Sulphur Springs – The Sulphur Springs Wildcat hoops team hang on to stay at the top of the district standings edging out a win over the Mt Pleasant Tigers on the road, 57-54, improving their district record to 5-0. The Sulphur Springs girls stay unbeaten as well with a convincing, 68-33 win over the Lady Tigers. The Saltillo boys throttle Fannindel, 83-40 and Miller Grove defeats Roxton, 60-47.

—

The Dallas Mavericks fall to the L-A Lakers Saturday afternoon, 101-107. Yogi Ferrell had 11 points, 10 rebound double-double, while rookie Dennis Smith Jr. dropped in a game-high 23 points, but it wouldn’t be enough as the Lakers win their 5th straight. The Mavs travel to face the Denver Nuggets tomorrow night on the road with tip-off at 8:00 pm.

—

Last Saturday night at the A-A-C the Dallas Stars lose to Colorado, 4-1. Dallas is still in good position for the playoffs with 51 points, and return to the ice today against the Boston Bruins with puck drop coming at noon .

—

And in what will go down as one of the most memorable Divisional rounds in NFL playoff history, the Minnesota Miracle happens as quarterback Case Keenum finds Stephon Diggs for a 61-yard touchdown as time expires to give the Vikings a 29-24 win over the New Orleans Saints. They’ll take on the Philadelphia Eagles, who defeated the Atlanta Falcons, 15-10. The biggest upset of the weekend came when the Jacksonville Jaguars beat the Pittsburgh Steelers, 45-42. The Jags will be up against the New England Patriots, who make their record 7th straight Conference Championship appearance after throttling Tennessee, 35-14.