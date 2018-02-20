High School BBall Playoffs Plus Cowboys Plan To Franchise Lawrence

The regional quarterfinals are underway for the girls in high school basketball while the boys begin post season play with the bi-district round.

—

Paris – The Roxton Lions advance to round two after a 52-41 win over Union Hill. Tonight the North Lamar Panthers take on the Van Vandals on MIX 107.7. The game will be played at Princeton high school beginning at 7:00. Paris will be up against Mabank on 101.9 KBUS tipping off at 7:30 . The Prairiland Patriots will be up against Hughes Springs at Mt Vernon high school. Tip-off is scheduled for 6:00 pm. The Clarksville Tigers take on Carlisle at 6:00 in Lindale followed by Rivercrest and Hawkins at 8:00. And the Honey Grove Warriors and Lady Warriors fought hard, but see their seasons come to an end at the hands of Martins Mill. The girls fall, 75-38 and the boys, 82-49.

—

Mount Pleasant – The Chapel Hill Lady Devils advance to the Class 3A Region II Tournament following a 60-44 win over Queen City. The Daingerfield boys take down Winnsboro, 58-42 last night. This evening the rivalry heats up between the Mt Vernon Lady Tigers and Winnsboro Lady Raiders on KLAKE 97.7. Tip-off from Wills Point with a Regional Tournament appearance on the line is scheduled for 6:00 pm. On the boy’s side, the Mt Pleasant Tigers take on Forney from Tyler Junior College on STAR 96.9. Tip-off is scheduled for 6:00. The Chapel Hill boys take on Queen City at 7pm at Ore City. Mt Vernon faces New Boston at Mt. Pleasant at 6:00 pm , while Hughes Springs faces Prairiland in Mt. Vernon at 6:00.

—

Sulphur Springs – Last night the North Hopkins Panthers take care of business against Wolfe City, 50-31. The Saltillo Lions breeze through the opening round beating Avinger, 64-36. Both teams advance to this weekend’s area round. Tonight the rivalry heats up between the Mt Vernon Lady Tigers and Winnsboro Lady Raiders on KLAKE 97.7. Tip-off from Wills Point with a Regional Tournament appearance on the line is scheduled for 6:00 pm. The Mt Vernon boys will be up against New Boston at Mt Pleasant at 6:00 as well. The Saltillo girls take on Slidell at 7:00 pm in Trenton. The Commerce Tigers play Pilot Point at Anna High School beginning at 7:30 , and the Sulphur Springs Wildcats begin their state-run in Paris against Lucus Lovejoy at 7:00.

—

The struggle continues for the Oklahoma Sooners in men’s college basketball as OU gets throttled by Kansas, 104-74. The eighth-ranked Jayhawks are now 22-6 overall and 11-4 in Big 12 Conference play. OU drops to 16-11 and 6-9 in the Big 12, having lost ten of their last 14 games.

—

As the window opens for teams to place the franchise tag on free agent players, the Dallas Cowboys reportedly plan to put the tag on defensive end Demarcus Lawrence by the March 6 deadline, which would be a one year deal worth approximately $17 million. Dallas will continue to seek a long-term deal with the teams 2017 sack leader and have until July 16th to do so before the franchise tag is applied on Lawrence for the 2018 season.

—

And the PyeongChang Medal Counter shows Norway ahead with 28 total and 11 gold medals. Germany follows with 20 total and 10 gold. Team USA has compiled 12 medals with five being first place finishes. The U.S. Men’s Hockey Team had an impressive showing last night beating Slovakia, 5-1 to advance to the quarterfinal round against the Czech Republic.