Tyler ISD named Gilmer Coach Kurt Traylor as the new head football coach at Robert E. Lee High School. Traylor has been Gilmer’s offensive line and running game coordinator for 17 years. During that time, the Buckeyes have been to the state championship five times, winning three state titles. And the team has won 15 district championships.

Grace named Norm Thompson as their interim football coach. Mike Maddox is leaving to take the AD and head football job at Lindale.